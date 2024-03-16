March 11, 2024: Four Years Ago the Covid-19 Lockdown was imposed in one fell swoop by national governments Worldwide.

The Lockdown implied: “Confining the Labour Force” and “Freezing the Work Place”.

Not a single economist has acknowledged this relationship. From their standpoint, it was the virus which triggered economic and social collapse. What nonsense.

What does this imply. The most serious economic and social crisis in World history which four years later is still ongoing, leading to economic chaos and mass poverty Worldwide.

Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating the virus.

But that was the imposed “solution” which was implemented in several stages from the very outset of the corona crisis in January 2020. It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society.

Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” in the course of the last four years.

The historic March 11, 2020 lockdown triggered economic and social chaos Worldwide. It was an act of “economic warfare”: a war against humanity.

This diabolical agenda has undermined the sovereignty of nation states. It has contributed to a wave of bankruptcies. It has impoverished people Worldwide.

It has led to a spiralling dollar denominated global debt.

The powerful structures of global capitalism, Big Money coupled with its intelligence and military apparatus were the driving force.

Using advanced digital and communications technologies, the lockdown and “closure” of the global economy is unprecedented in World history.

The video below was produced by Global Research in December 2020 prior to the launching of the vaccine. It was released in early 2021.

It was the object of censorship. It was taken down.

Thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada, this version on Rumble was saved.

Below is the version on Rumble

Click Here to access the Video on Rumble

Video

Intro by Ted Kurz of Vaccine Choice Canada

The video production starts at 6′.46′

Click lower right hand to go into full screen

Our thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada

Note: Start the video production at 6′.46” (manually)

