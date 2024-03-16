Video: The Covid-19 Lockdown: "It Was The Virus which Triggered Economic and Social Collapse". Nonsense
March 11, 2024: Four Years Ago the Covid-19 Lockdown was imposed in one fell swoop by national governments Worldwide.
The Lockdown implied: “Confining the Labour Force” and “Freezing the Work Place”.
Not a single economist has acknowledged this relationship. From their standpoint, it was the virus which triggered economic and social collapse. What nonsense.
What does this imply. The most serious economic and social crisis in World history which four years later is still ongoing, leading to economic chaos and mass poverty Worldwide.
Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating the virus.
But that was the imposed “solution” which was implemented in several stages from the very outset of the corona crisis in January 2020. It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society.
Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” in the course of the last four years.
The historic March 11, 2020 lockdown triggered economic and social chaos Worldwide. It was an act of “economic warfare”: a war against humanity.
This diabolical agenda has undermined the sovereignty of nation states. It has contributed to a wave of bankruptcies. It has impoverished people Worldwide.
It has led to a spiralling dollar denominated global debt.
The powerful structures of global capitalism, Big Money coupled with its intelligence and military apparatus were the driving force.
Using advanced digital and communications technologies, the lockdown and “closure” of the global economy is unprecedented in World history.
The video below was produced by Global Research in December 2020 prior to the launching of the vaccine. It was released in early 2021.
It was the object of censorship. It was taken down.
Thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada, this version on Rumble was saved.
Below is the version on Rumble
Intro by Ted Kurz of Vaccine Choice Canada
The video production starts at 6′.46′
Click lower right hand to go into full screen
Our thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada
Note: Start the video production at 6′.46” (manually)
Click Here to access the Video on Rumble and/or Leave Comment
Its a banking agenda. Its really the age old battle between capital and labor, between capital and humanity.
It has shifted into overdrive and become obvious to many many more people. This is clear evidence that the perpetrators are going for broke. Why? Why now? Because they are losing!
"It all sounds very blackpilt, doesn't it? It all sounds absolutely hopeless. But one thing I would encourage people to take a lot of encouragement from so much of what they do and we're seeing that currently in Richard D halls case it's about controlling us. It's about controlling our in this case, access to information. So the question is why? Why do they spend so much time and effort and money Trying to control us? Or the point that the? The obvious answer and the clear answer is that because they are scared of us. They're frightened of us Because, in reality, we have all the power. They have none. Their entire Globalist structures are a facade. They're based upon our belief in their authority. So we allow them to tell us what to do. Now, the moment that we, in significant numbers, stop doing that and ignore them and no longer allow them to tell us what to do, it is over it. That's finished. They've lost because they cannot control 8 billion people. The only way they can do it is through trickery, propaganda, coercion and force. And if it comes down to force, if push, you know, so be it. And regrettably, and let's hope it never does. But if they've pushed does come to shove, they cannot defeat 7.8 billion people. They lose, they always lose. So their whole Game is a charade. And once we understand that they have no power, they have no authority, we have it all and then we can start."
All govts and employees that. pushed this hoax need to be held accountable. Big pharma and its vaccines need banned asap.those harmed or killed need to be compensated.the govts who pushed this fraud need to be overthrown.