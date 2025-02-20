[This article titled Video: The Pfizer “Killer Vaccine”: “Money vs. Mortality”. Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

In early December 2023, the number of vaccine doses worldwide recorded by the WHO was of the order of 14 billion: an average of 1.75 vaccine doses per person for a World population of 8 billion people. (13,595,583,1250 recorded by the WHO on November 23, 2023)

Profits in the billions of dollars are the driving force behind this diabolical agenda.

“Killing is Good for Business.” What we are witnessing is a crime against humanity on an unprecedented scale, affecting the lives of the entire population of our planet.

The upward trend in excess mortality related to the Covid-19 vaccine is amply documented.

Already at an early stage, there were several initiatives demanding the outright cancellation of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The internal confidential Pfizer report which was made public under Freedom of Information (FOI) in October 2021, confirms the upward trend in excess mortality.

In recent developments (2025), several governments –including the U.S. (under the Trump administration)– have called for the cancelation of compulsory Covid-19 mRNA vaccination, without however cancelling the mRNA “vaccine” outright..

While the identity of the alleged new 2019 corona virus (2019-nCoV) remains a mystery, there is ample evidence that there never was a dangerous pandemic requiring lockdowns (namely confining the labour force and freezing the work), compulsory face masks and social distancing.

—Michel Chossudovsky, December 5, 2023, February 2025

Introduction

We bring to the attention of our readers Pfizer 2022 Full Year Financial Report.

There are two Pfizer Reports

One deals with Money, the other which is “confidential” deals with Mortality and Morbidity resulting from the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The Full Year Revenues Report is a public document. It assesses Pfizer’s impressive “financial performance.” It is also intended to be consulted by potential investors, reported by financial analysts and the media.

The second is Pfizer’s “Confidential” Report which gives you a glimpse of the “performance” of Pfizers’s Covid-19 vaccine: i.e. mortality and morbidity, released in October 2021 under Freedom of Information.

You were not supposed to see it. And it is not reported by the media.

It is nonetheless in the public domain.

Is there a causal relationship between Pfizer’s record of $100.3 billion revenues (full year 2022) and the mRNA vaccine’s upward trend in adverse events and mortality worldwide, affecting 8 billion people?

Is there a relationship? Is there a correlation? It’s Statistics 101.

This upward trend in mortality and morbidity is the source of tremendous profit resulting from the enforcement of the mRNA vaccine by national governments all over the world. The evidence is overwhelming. It is the largest vaccine program in world history targeting the entire world population of 8 billion people.

In recent developments, approximately 13.6 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered (September 13, 2023).

75% of the world’s population have received at least two doses.

This interview of Michel Chossudovsky with Caroline Mailloux of Lux Media was conducted on February 24, 2023.

Click here to watch the interview.

It’s a multibillion dollar operation worldwide.

In the words of Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer:

“2022 was a record-breaking year for Pfizer, not only in terms of revenue and earnings per share, which were the highest in our long history, but more importantly, in terms of the percentage of patients who have a positive perception of Pfizer and the work we do.”

Click here to read the Pfizer Full Year 2022 Revenues Report.

A Multibillion Dollar Bonanza

The Pfizer Full Year 2022 Financial Report does not provide details on the global marketing of the Pfizer’s vaccine.

Below is an analysis of the worldwide marketing of the Covid vaccine by Big Pharma, with Pfizer in the lead. From the outset in November 2020, the objective was to fully vaccinate (with several doses) every single person on the planet: a population of 8 billion people.

In numerous countries, pressured unduly by Big Pharma, corrupt national governments implemented policies of social enforcement and acceptance. Moreover, the devastating health impacts of the Covid-19 vaccine have been the object of systematic denial by the heath authorities as well as the media.

This whole process is “profit-driven” in the billions, sustained by scientific fraud and disinformation.

Worldwide “Big Money” Vaxx Operation

Over a two year period, more than 12.9 billion vaccine doses were administered across 184 countries (Bloomberg, September 21, 2022, see graph below).

[Recorded September 21, 2022: 12.9 million doses administered (mid December 2020- September 21, 2022)]

The number of doses worldwide (November 23, 2023) recorded by the WHO is almost 14 billion. (13,595,583,1250 for a total world population of 8 billion people, 1.75 doses per person for a world population of 8 billion)

The scale and social impact of this vaccine operation are beyond description.

The Unspoken Truth: We are dealing with a highly profitable multibillion dollar operation which is predicated on increased levels of vaccine related mortality and morbidity.

Pfizer/ BioNtech Moderna tend to dominate the global market. (See EU graph below)

The initial unit cost per dose may vary from one country to another.

Assuming a price of $20.00 for each vaccine dose, (approximate price of Pfizer/ Moderna paid by the U.S government at the outset in mid-December 2020) the aggregate sales worldwide of the Covid-19 vaccine with Pfizer in the lead would be of the order of 280 billion dollars.

The US federal government over a two year period (December 2020- December 2022) purchased 1.2 billion doses of Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine doses for a US population of 339 million people, at a cost of $25.3 billion, i.e. at a purchase price of $20.69 per dose.

Expensive “Killer Vaccine”

By far Pfizer-BioNTech is the largest distributor in both the US and the EU, followed by Moderna, which operates in a de facto partnership with Pfizer.

The population of the European Union is of the order of 450 million. Pfizer/Moderna already account for the sale of 818.28 million doses (almost twice the population of the EU, i.e. 1.8 doses per person). See graph below. The total number of doses in the EU is 908.66 million (twice the population of the EU).

And another big contract is now being negotiated with EU government officials who are fully aware that the Covid-19 vaccine has resulted in an upward trend of mortality and morbidity.

Ursula von der Leyen: “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses”

The price of each vaccine dose has been negotiated directly with the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen, who is known to be corrupt.

The broader objective of Pfizer’s CEO Dr. Bourla is to negotiate a 4.5 billion vaccine doses contract for an EU population of 450 million. In other words, 10 doses per person. These are additional doses to those already purchased by the EU (in excess of 800 million).

Mislav Kolakusic, a Croatian member of parliament (MEP) in October 2022 denounced the planned purchase of 4.5 billion doses of the Covid-19 “vaccine” negotiated with EU President Ursula von der Leyen for 450 million EU residents. 10 doses per person, i.e. “the biggest corruption scandal in the history of mankind.”

“Kolakusic jokingly called European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen “Mrs. 4.5 Billion Doses” because she is the one responsible for this massive fraud on the European people, many of whom are none the wiser that it even happened.”

And now what Pfizer wants is to increase the price per dose to between $110 and $130. Pfizer Moderna have:

“signalled likely ranges that are three to four times greater than the pre-purchased [US] federal price for the bivalent booster”.

This increase in the price of the Covid-19 vaccine relies on a sustained fear campaign. Will it result in a renewed multibillion dollar bonanza for Big Pharma? What would be the likely impacts on Covid-19 vaccine-related excess mortality? (See Part II below)

Click here to read the Pfizer Full Year 2022 Revenues Report.

Specific details on the revenues resulting from this sale of billions of doses of the vaccine are not outlined in Pfizer’s Financial Report.

According to David Denton, Chief Financial Officer and Pfizer Executive Vice President:

“I am very pleased with our fourth-quarter performance, which was highlighted by strong operational growth from [Covid-19 Vaccine] Paxlovid, Prevnar 20, [Pfizer BionTech Covid-19 Vaccine] Comirnaty, Vyndaqel and [Covid related] Eliquis, as well as the inclusion of Nurtec ODT/Vydura and Oxbryta. (emphasis added)

Now let us turn our attention to the Second Report, namely Pfizer’s Confidential Report, entitled

“Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports”

The report was made public under Freedom of Information in October 2021.

This report provides extensive data pertaining to Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine related adverse events and deaths.

This is an internal confidential document which provides data on deaths and adverse events recorded by Pfizer from the outset of the vaccine project in December 2020 to the end of February 2021, namely a very short period (at most two and a half months).

A relatively large sample from numerous countries. Record of deaths and adverse events, categorized.

Read it carefully. It’s an internal document which has been declassified to the detriment of Pfizer. The report confirms extensive adverse effects (morbidity). It also confirms countless deaths, namely mortality.

Bear in mind that the data derived from Pfizer’s sample was collected over a short period of two and a half months. It does not assess the longer term impacts of the vaccine. A recent UKHSA Report confirms that “Covid vaccines significantly increase the risk of hospitalization in months 7-9 after vaccination.”

The data from mid-December 2020 to the end of February 2021 unequivocally confirms “manslaughter.”

Based on the evidence, Pfizer had the responsibility to cancel and withdraw the “vaccine” on March 1, 2021, upon review of the results of its own confidential report (Mortality and Adverse Events).

The report is in the public domain. And you can consult it.

Both national governments and the media have failed to inform the public regarding this confidential Pfizer report which comes straight from the “Horse’s Mouth.” The data is irrefutable.

Selected Excerpts from the Pfizer’s Confidential Report

This document provides an integrated analysis of the cumulative post-authorization safety data, including U.S. and foreign post-authorization adverse event reports received through 28 February 2021. Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021 (in less than three months), there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries. As shown in Figure 1 (see below), the System Organ Classes (SOCs) that contained the greatest number (≥2%) of events, in the overall dataset, were General disorders and administration site conditions (51,335 AEs), Nervous system disorders (25,957), Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (17,283), Gastrointestinal disorders (14,096), Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders (8,476), Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders (8,848), Infections and infestations (4,610), Injury, poisoning and procedural complications (5,590), and Investigations (3,693). [emphasis added]

Read the complete Pfizer Confidential Report.

Click here to read the full article on Global Research.