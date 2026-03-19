Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Denise's avatar
Denise
3h

I think you are biased against Trump and for that I do not respect you anymore. I used to read everything from GR but not anymore...

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Kendon Curtis's avatar
Kendon Curtis
3h

https://substack.com/@steveheise/note/c-229948351?r=1h4inv&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

https://substack.com/@alluringnyc/note/c-230376224?r=1h4inv&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Even Tulsi knows that this is not another stupid war, it’s not yet another regime change war.

It is serious as a heart attack, and unfortunately necessary to break free from the tyranny of the military industrial complex!

Key words in JD’s statement : “Stupid wars”

Why would the CIA , and other military industrial complex agencies be against solving the Middle East problem once , and for all?

https://substack.com/@alluringnyc/note/c-230376224?r=1h4inv&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Key words: “Stupid wars”

Why would the CIA , and other military industrial complex agencies cover this up?

Yeah, that’s a rhetorical question.

War for profit is what the military industrial complex that Eisenhower warned us about has done since Eisenhower!

This current war is not a regime change war that feeds the military industrial complex.

It’s a novel concept of cutting off the source ALL THE WARS IN THE MIDDLE EAST!

What a novel concept.

It’s no wonder that the military industrial complex hates it, and Trump for doing this! It’s almost as if they knew from the moment he went down the escalator?🤷🏻‍♂️

Who finances elections? Why?

Think $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

What happens when there really are no more regime change wars in the Middle East? What happens to the companies like Halliburton?

Yeah, that’s a rhetorical question.

Meanwhile , no I don’t support Joe Kent or any other military industrial complex traitors & leakers.

Particularly the ones that people Dan Bongino called a liar about the same exact intelligence briefings Dan sat in on with him .🤷🏻‍♂️

Quick question: why would the military industrial complex be so against Trump from day one ?

He was cutting the threats to the Middle East peace off at the source?

So why would the military industrial complex lobby against Trump?

Yeah, that was yet another Rhetorical question.

Think war is $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$!!!!

Welcome to the Great Awakening. God Bless America, and God Bless our World 🌎.WWG1-WGA

~ Simplestone ~Yeah, that’s a rhetorical question.

War for profit is what the military industrial complex that Eisenhower warned us about has done since Eisenhower!

This current war is not a regime change war that feeds the military industrial complex.

It’s a novel concept of cutting off the source ALL THE WARS IN THE MIDDLE EAST!

What a novel concept.

It’s no wonder that the military industrial complex hates it, and Trump for doing this! It’s almost as if they knew from the moment he went down the escalator?🤷🏻‍♂️

Who finances elections? Why?

Think $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$.

What happens when there really are no more regime change wars in the Middle East? What happens to the companies like Halliburton?

Yeah, that’s a rhetorical question.

Meanwhile , no I don’t support Joe Kent or any other military industrial complex traitors & leakers.

Particularly the ones that people Dan Bongino called a liar about the same exact intelligence briefings Dan sat in on with him .🤷🏻‍♂️

Quick question: why would the military industrial complex be so against Trump from day one ?

He was cutting the threats to the Middle East peace off at the source?

So why would the military industrial complex lobby against Trump?

Yeah, that was yet another Rhetorical question.

Think war is $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$!!!!

Welcome to the Great Awakening. God Bless America, and God Bless our World 🌎.WWG1-WGA

~ Simplestone ~

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