[This article was originally published on Global Research. You can read it here.]

The two White House videos as well as the statements below confirm the crimes committed by President Trump against the people of Iran.

President Donald Trump claims that Iran is a threat against the U.S. justifying:

“major combat operations… [aimed at] “eliminating eminent threats from the Iranian regime.” “For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and innocent people in many, many countries.”

Iran is not threatening America. President Trump ordered the killing of children!

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer aired video of the alleged aftermath, saying,

“Iranian state media is reporting that this is a girls’ school hit by a strike in southern Iran, according to a regional governor, at least 63 students were killed, 92 injured, with more trapped under the rubble. CNN has not independently verified that report.”

More than one hundred years of Anglo-American neo-colonial rhetoric. It started in 1909 with the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. See:

The 1979 Iran Revolution, Operation Cyclone, The Role of the CIA, America’s Wars against Democracy

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and The Guardian, March 15, 2026

In 1951, the Mosaddegh government initiated the nationalization of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC) through an act of Parliament leading to the formation of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Only two years of parliamentary democracy (1951-53).

In 1953 the CIA-MI6-led coup d’etat against the democratically elected secular government of Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh.

The coup was led by Richard Helm and Frank Gardner Wisner.

The coup led to the overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh who was first imprisoned and then put under house arrest until his death in 1967. The 1951 National Iranian Oil Company was scrapped.

In the wake of Mosaddegh’s overthrow, the monarchy was reinstated under the helm of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Shah.

The unspoken objective of the coup d’etat was to cancel Iran’s National Oil company on behalf of the Anglo-American oil companies.

1954: The Shah signs a 25 year Consortium Agreement of 1954 (Persian: قرارداد کنسرسیوم) with British and American Oil Companies.

This was a de facto act of recolonization (sponsored by the CIA and British Intelligence).

“dividing the aforementioned 50% ownership to foreign companies as follows. 40% to be divided equally (8% each) among the five major American companies; British Petroleum to have a 40% share; Royal Dutch/Shell to have 14%; and Compagnie Française des Pétroles (CFP), to receive 6%.

The U.S.-sponsored coup d’etat led to the formation of a military government. General Fazlollah Zahedi was appointed prime minister by Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi. The 1977-79 Iran’s mass movement was to restore democracy and unseat Shah Pahlavi.

16 January 1979, Shah Pahlavi and his family went into exile.

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Slide forward to 2026: Trump intimates without a shred of evidence that Iran is a nuclear threat:

“They [Iran] had rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can’t take it any more.”

Trump stated that America has come to the rescue of the people of Iran. What nonsense: He ordered the killing of children. He will go down in history as a criminal:

“the hour of your freedom is at hand.” “America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.” (emphasis added)

From the Horse’s Mouth of “Donald the Terrible”

Trump’s statement, Monday, 16 March, 2026. Trump envisages “boots on the ground.”