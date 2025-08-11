[This interview was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]

In this video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on the improvised political actions taken by Donald Trump.

Sanctions, tariffs and punitive actions by an incompetent President, not to mention his ignorance concerning the dangers of nuclear war.

$1.3 trillion allocated by Washington to the development of “peace-making nukes.”

Geopolitics coupled with a complex process of economic warfare and deindustrialization.

War against humanity: What is unfolding is a war against planet Earth’s 8 billion people.

***

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide.

Subtitles in 11 languages.

Forward the video directly to your friends worldwide. Click below: subtitles in 11 languages with hyperlinks:

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

To contribute to Lux Media, click here and then click: Faire un don.

To contribute to Global Research’s Donor Box, click here.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 11 languages.