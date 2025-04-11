[This article titled Video: Trump’s “Global Economic Warfare” Triggers Worldwide Stock Market Collapse by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

This video can be viewed in the original English and with subtitles in eight languages: French, Serbian, Russian, German, Spanish, Arabic, Farsi, and Chinese.

Inside Information and Foreknowledge of Presidential Statements and Actions? The Imposition of Tariffs

In what way is the Trump presidency and his financial partners involved in the collapse of stock markets worldwide?

Major financial actors, using the instruments of speculative trade, have the ability to fiddle and rig market movements to their advantage. There is no such thing as a “free market.” These tools of manipulation have become an integral part of the financial architecture; they are embedded in the system.

There are several instruments including futures, put options, index funds, derivatives, naked short selling, etc. used to make billions of dollars when the stock market crumbles. The more it falls, the greater the gains. Those who make it fall are speculating on its decline.

The stock exchange has been transformed into a multi-billion dollar gambling casino.

The market is heavily manipulated. The driving force behind the meltdown is speculative trade. The system of “private regulation” serves the interests of the speculators.

