Michel Chossudovsky

S Terry
Apr 11

Trump inherited this disaster... The market was collapsed a long time ago... They have just been hiding the truth for decades via fiat money. The Federal Reserve banksters have been stealing from us since they set up shop. They stole 57,000 tons of gold from Soekarno, the day they murdered JFK... The Vatican stole our Birth Right by turning us into chattel on the stock market, with the Corporate 'Birth' Certificates. It's always been about the gold ... for centuries and civilizations. The Rothschild banksters got into the mix in the 17th century, inciting wars and offering to fund them fully with repayment in Gold only ... starting with Napoleon and the battle of Waterloo. Pierre Trudeau gave the Bank of Canada to the Rothschilds in 1974... His demented son sold Canada's gold mines to the Chinese starting in 2018 along with the Corporation of Canada in November 2022, right after he gave $60 billion to Ukraine to protect his bioweapon investment, of which he gets a $40 kickback for every shot sold worldwide. Justin was micro-chipped in a private meeting with Obama and Gates during the Paris climate talks in March 2016 ... after he gave the bioweapon and mRNA to Gates Wuhan lab for $500 million. We have survived on fiat banking... Only the metal itself is worth anything... There is a whole lot more to this story that will fill a library.

Charlotte Ruse
Apr 11

A transfer of wealth from 401k's to the rigged Casino owners. That's why privatizing pensions was always going to be a disaster.

Predatory creepos are delighted that billions in retirement funds are going into their very deep pockets.

