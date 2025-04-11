[This article titled Video: Trump’s “Global Economic Warfare” Triggers Worldwide Stock Market Collapse by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]
Inside Information and Foreknowledge of Presidential Statements and Actions? The Imposition of Tariffs
In what way is the Trump presidency and his financial partners involved in the collapse of stock markets worldwide?
Major financial actors, using the instruments of speculative trade, have the ability to fiddle and rig market movements to their advantage. There is no such thing as a “free market.” These tools of manipulation have become an integral part of the financial architecture; they are embedded in the system.
There are several instruments including futures, put options, index funds, derivatives, naked short selling, etc. used to make billions of dollars when the stock market crumbles. The more it falls, the greater the gains. Those who make it fall are speculating on its decline.
The stock exchange has been transformed into a multi-billion dollar gambling casino.
The market is heavily manipulated. The driving force behind the meltdown is speculative trade. The system of “private regulation” serves the interests of the speculators.
Trump inherited this disaster... The market was collapsed a long time ago... They have just been hiding the truth for decades via fiat money. The Federal Reserve banksters have been stealing from us since they set up shop. They stole 57,000 tons of gold from Soekarno, the day they murdered JFK... The Vatican stole our Birth Right by turning us into chattel on the stock market, with the Corporate 'Birth' Certificates. It's always been about the gold ... for centuries and civilizations. The Rothschild banksters got into the mix in the 17th century, inciting wars and offering to fund them fully with repayment in Gold only ... starting with Napoleon and the battle of Waterloo. Pierre Trudeau gave the Bank of Canada to the Rothschilds in 1974... His demented son sold Canada's gold mines to the Chinese starting in 2018 along with the Corporation of Canada in November 2022, right after he gave $60 billion to Ukraine to protect his bioweapon investment, of which he gets a $40 kickback for every shot sold worldwide. Justin was micro-chipped in a private meeting with Obama and Gates during the Paris climate talks in March 2016 ... after he gave the bioweapon and mRNA to Gates Wuhan lab for $500 million. We have survived on fiat banking... Only the metal itself is worth anything... There is a whole lot more to this story that will fill a library.
A transfer of wealth from 401k's to the rigged Casino owners. That's why privatizing pensions was always going to be a disaster.
Predatory creepos are delighted that billions in retirement funds are going into their very deep pockets.