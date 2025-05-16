[This article by Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

All things are NOT going well for Netanyahu.

Washington’s unspoken intent is to eventually scrap “The Greater Israel” project, while retaining the rhetoric.

Confrontation between Netanyahu and Trump is currently unfolding, so far behind closed doors.

President Trump has confirmed its intent to transform Gaza into an “American Territory.” It’s a neo-colonial project.

U.S. foreign policy will eventually overshadow the so-called “Greater Israel” project.

