[This interview was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

This video production focuses on President Trump’s National Security Strategy (NSS), which consists in the repeal of the so-called Wolfowitz Doctrine formulated in the early 1990s in the wake of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union. According to Wolfowitz, the United States had become “the world’s sole remaining superpower.”

In 1997, prior to the accession of George W. Bush to the White House, Paul Wolfowitz, Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney –who were involved in the formulation of the Wolfowitz Doctrine in 1991– commissioned the so-called Project for the New American Century (PNAC) which consisted in the creation of a neoconservative think-tank involved in the formulation of a strategic blueprint for global domination entitled Rebuilding of America’s Defenses.

The PNAC’s declared objective was “Fight and decisively win multiple, simultaneous theater wars” in different regions of the world.

In contrast, Donald Trump’s pragmatic foreign policy agenda consists in promoting the notion of “soft power,” namely the recognition that the U.S. no longer rules the world and is no longer in a position to carry out coordinated military operations simultaneously in different regions of the world.

