Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on an unfolding “geopolitical nightmare.”
In early October 2026, Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were scheduled to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Donald Trump’s special envoys were obliged to cancel their trip to Moscow.
Backlash of EU-NATO in response to the statement of President Trump: Zelensky must step down.
Coinciding with the announcement of the Russia Diesel Sale to America at rockbottom prices, Trump and Putin had telephone conversations.
While peace negotiations are pending, Putin and Trump agreed on “regime change” in Ukraine.
Video: Trump Wants Russian Diesel. Uncertain Peace Negotiations
Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 18 languages with hyperlinks:
English, Français, عربي,Український, हिंदी, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch,
فارسی, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย.
See also:
War and Peace? Trump Wants to Import Diesel From Russia, “Enemy No. 1 On the Eastern Front”
Uncertain Peace Negotiations
See also 18 languages here
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Henry Makow tells us that both Trump and Putin are members of the Jewish CHABAD cult
Mr. President Trump … through the UN EU WEF BIS etc. hedgemony, You are battling a satanic, globalist consortium, bent on a one world government and one world religion. They have introduced the “Woke” agenda to disrupt and dismantle the middle class norms and Christian way of life in western societies. These values they despise and seek to eradicate … thus the immigrant invasions, the ease of availability of gender transition procedures, same sex change rooms, late term abortions, the fake news censorship. In light of these ongoing abominations, I suggest Sir that you rapidly normalise full relations with Vladimir Putin and Russia. They too are opposed to this “Woke” contagion. The two biggest stumbling blocs to the Globalists satanic agenda are You Mr. President and Russia. Let’s restore and unite our relationship, and together take a stand firm on the “Rock”
🌴😌🙏❤️✝️❤️