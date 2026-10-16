Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on an unfolding “geopolitical nightmare.”

In early October 2026, Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were scheduled to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump’s special envoys were obliged to cancel their trip to Moscow.

Backlash of EU-NATO in response to the statement of President Trump: Zelensky must step down.

Coinciding with the announcement of the Russia Diesel Sale to America at rockbottom prices, Trump and Putin had telephone conversations.

While peace negotiations are pending, Putin and Trump agreed on “regime change” in Ukraine.

Video: Trump Wants Russian Diesel. Uncertain Peace Negotiations

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 18 languages with hyperlinks:

English, Français, عربي,Український, हिंदी, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch,

فارسی, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย.

See also:

War and Peace? Trump Wants to Import Diesel From Russia, “Enemy No. 1 On the Eastern Front”

Uncertain Peace Negotiations

See also 18 languages here

Our thanks Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 18 languages.

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