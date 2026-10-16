Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Viesha Lewand's avatar
Viesha Lewand
Oct 16

Henry Makow tells us that both Trump and Putin are members of the Jewish CHABAD cult

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Graham Moir's avatar
Graham Moir
Oct 17

Mr. President Trump … through the UN EU WEF BIS etc. hedgemony, You are battling a satanic, globalist consortium, bent on a one world government and one world religion. They have introduced the “Woke” agenda to disrupt and dismantle the middle class norms and Christian way of life in western societies. These values they despise and seek to eradicate … thus the immigrant invasions, the ease of availability of gender transition procedures, same sex change rooms, late term abortions, the fake news censorship. In light of these ongoing abominations, I suggest Sir that you rapidly normalise full relations with Vladimir Putin and Russia. They too are opposed to this “Woke” contagion. The two biggest stumbling blocs to the Globalists satanic agenda are You Mr. President and Russia. Let’s restore and unite our relationship, and together take a stand firm on the “Rock”

🌴😌🙏❤️✝️❤️

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