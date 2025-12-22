Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Fritz Freud
1d

Pirates... the lot....

BTW... PI Rate... like in PI RA MID...n pointing to the extraterrestrial origins of the Human race by a Mathematical race.

Because PI is necessary to plot a course at sea.

We are living in times now where a normal kid on the streets farts more intelligence than all the Politicians in the world together.

The war they wage is a war against Humanity because (wink) they ain't from around here (wink).

Degenerate scum of dubious origins playing God over us.

Merry Christmas

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/all-i-want-for-xmass-is-a-guillotine

Crixcyon
21h

Americans love their drugs and therein lies the reason for drug cartels. Americans can afford their drugs, illegal or legal and that supports the drug cartels, both illegal and legal. El Trumpo will not stop the supply from meeting the demand. There will always be someone to supply the drug demand because there are billions of dollars to be made.

Create the products that people want and need to get them through the day and they will consume them like candy. In this case, the drugs soothe all ills, temporarily. That is why the drug markets are forever. The only permanent drug fix is death.

