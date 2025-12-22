[This interview was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

The American President Donald Trump has formally ordered the “total and complete blockade” of Venezuela, claiming that its government is now designated as a “foreign terrorist organization” (FTO).

Trump also bragged that the US Navy “completely surrounded” Venezuela with “the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America.”

War in the Caribbean? Who are the terrorists?

What is at stake is a process of “economic strangulation” of a country which happens to be the number one oil and gas economy at the level of the entire planet.

Meanwhile, the U.S. War Department —which is “committed to peace”– has announced a strategic project which consists in militarizing the entire Western hemisphere. It’s called US Americas Combat Command with the acronym AMERICOM, extending from Canada’s Northern territories in the Arctic to the tip of Argentina in South America and the Antartica.

This imposed militarized AMERICOM territory project indelibly constitutes an encroachment on the fundamental rights of more than 40 sovereign nation states in “Las Americas.”

