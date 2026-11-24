“Fake media”, “Fake War” against America, which never occurred.

“Iran is planning to attack America”. On November 16, CNN ran a bombshell report: Iran is “developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in Washington.”

Tehran’s objective according to CNN’s authoritative report was to “target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington DC.”

Fake news: A day later, CNN was obliged to retract their report: Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied Tehran’s dirty bomb agenda.

Rubio called those who disseminate such information “liars and criminals.”

“First of all, if I had intelligence. It would be intelligence. It would be classified. These people that go around just talking about stuff. Let me tell you guys something. Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals. They’re liars because they’re making it up.” (Marco Rubio)

“Failed False Flag”

Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on the broader implications of this “Fake News” report.

A failed “false flag” announcement with a view to triggering a fear campaign across in America?

Not to mention the ongoing “peace initiatives” of Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

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Video: War Against America?

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