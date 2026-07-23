[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

In the course of recent history, Washington has threatened to arrest or assassinate the leaders of enemy countries involved in peace negotiations.

Routine regime change prevails worldwide.

U.S. diplomacy is envisaged as an “extension of the battlefield”?

Today in the words of War Secretary Pete Hegseth:

“To ensure peace, we must prepare for war.”

What he proposes is an all-out war at a global level as a means to achieving peace.

Trump ordered the assassination of senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was in Baghdad for peace talks in January 2020.

More recently U.S. drone bombing targeted Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As we recall, the late Senator Lindsey Graham in March 2022 “urged the Russian people to assassinate Putin”:

“the only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.”

Donald Trump remains committed to pursuing “diplomatic relations” with Vladimir Putin.

Video: War or Diplomacy. The Future of Humanity

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.