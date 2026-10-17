From the dawn of mankind, acts of war have always been supportive of economic and financial interests.

War and globalisation are intimately related processes.

In this video production, Peter Koenig and Michel Chossudovsky focus on the complex relationship between war and the global economy.

The US-NATO-led wars are intent upon acquiring the control over energy.

“Big Money” has triggered the demise of the Welfare State.

In recent developments, NATO has become a global military entity.

Economic globalization interacts with Global NATO.

How to reverse the tide of global warfare.

Video: War and the Global Economy

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 17 languages.

We are committed to the truth, peace and solidarity.

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Video: War and the Global Economy

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 18 languages.