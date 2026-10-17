Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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James Wilmot's avatar
James Wilmot
Oct 17

PURE EVIL NEVER SLEEPS, WAKEY WAKEY, RISE UP & SHINE FFS, BEFORE THEY MURDER US ALL!

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Dave Patterson's avatar
Dave Patterson
Oct 18

we've been on this path to try to wake people up for 40 years or more (speaking for myself at least) - with what results? The berserkers just get more powerful, with more people under their control one way or another. So our job, really, is not continually preaching to the choir, but to try to figure ways to get to the next level - a message that more people not 'of the choir' can be exposed to, with subsequent chance to become enlightened about what is really going on in (not) their country. To which end I think my book Green Island https://www.rudemacedon.ca/greenisland.html could be of some possibly great use - the story of a small group of people taking over the government of Prince Edward Island (through legitimate democratic means of course!) and proceeding to create a Green Island, of true democracy and freedom from the international banking cartel. I think this book could have the same gathering effect for we who believe in a true social democracy as Atlas Shrugged did for the capitalist libertarians - Green Island is a strong response to that book. But of course no capitalist publishing house or agent is going to promote the book, so I am doing it as best I can through the internet. As here. Our job is not more talking about things - but figuring out how to effectively challenge the hegemon. Green Island is at least a positive step in that direction -

(poster here - http://www.rudemacedon.ca/greenisland/green%20island%20poster%20may%202015%20big.pdf )

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