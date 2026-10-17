From the dawn of mankind, acts of war have always been supportive of economic and financial interests.
War and globalisation are intimately related processes.
In this video production, Peter Koenig and Michel Chossudovsky focus on the complex relationship between war and the global economy.
The US-NATO-led wars are intent upon acquiring the control over energy.
“Big Money” has triggered the demise of the Welfare State.
In recent developments, NATO has become a global military entity.
Economic globalization interacts with Global NATO.
How to reverse the tide of global warfare.
Video: War and the Global Economy
Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:
English, Français, عربي, Hebrew, हिंदी, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch,
فارسی, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย.
Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 17 languages.
We are committed to the truth, peace and solidarity.
To view the video in English on Rumble click the screen below
Video: War and the Global Economy
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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 18 languages.
PURE EVIL NEVER SLEEPS, WAKEY WAKEY, RISE UP & SHINE FFS, BEFORE THEY MURDER US ALL!
we've been on this path to try to wake people up for 40 years or more (speaking for myself at least) - with what results? The berserkers just get more powerful, with more people under their control one way or another. So our job, really, is not continually preaching to the choir, but to try to figure ways to get to the next level - a message that more people not 'of the choir' can be exposed to, with subsequent chance to become enlightened about what is really going on in (not) their country. To which end I think my book Green Island https://www.rudemacedon.ca/greenisland.html could be of some possibly great use - the story of a small group of people taking over the government of Prince Edward Island (through legitimate democratic means of course!) and proceeding to create a Green Island, of true democracy and freedom from the international banking cartel. I think this book could have the same gathering effect for we who believe in a true social democracy as Atlas Shrugged did for the capitalist libertarians - Green Island is a strong response to that book. But of course no capitalist publishing house or agent is going to promote the book, so I am doing it as best I can through the internet. As here. Our job is not more talking about things - but figuring out how to effectively challenge the hegemon. Green Island is at least a positive step in that direction -
(poster here - http://www.rudemacedon.ca/greenisland/green%20island%20poster%20may%202015%20big.pdf )