Video: War and Globalization, America's Roadmap of Conquest, Blueprint for Global Domination by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

Six months after the March 2003 invasion of Iraq: Michel Chossudovsky’s September 2003 presentation at McMaster University, Ontario.

Selected Excerpts from the Lecture

The wars on Afghanistan and Iraq are part of a broader military agenda, which was launched at the end of the Cold War. The ongoing war agenda is a continuation of the 1991 Gulf War and the NATO-led wars on Yugoslavia (1991-2001).

There is a roadmap, a sequence of wars.

The war on Iraq has been in the planning stages at least since the mid-1990s.

A 1995 National Security document of the Clinton administration stated quite clearly that the objective of the war is oil, “to protect the United States’ uninterrupted, secure U.S. access to oil.”

In September 2000, a few months before the accession of George W. Bush to the White House, the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) published its blueprint for global domination under the title: “Rebuilding America’s Defenses.”

The PNAC is a neo-conservative think tank linked to the Defense-Intelligence establishment, the Republican Party and the powerful Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) which plays a behind-the-scenes role in the formulation of US foreign policy.

The PNAC’s declared objective is quite simple – to:

“fight and decisively win in multiple, simultaneous theater wars.”

This statement indicates that the US plans to be involved simultaneously in several war theaters in different regions of the world.

Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and Vice President Dick Cheney had commissioned the PNAC blueprint prior to the presidential elections.

The PNAC Outlines a Roadmap of Conquest

It calls for

“the direct imposition of U.S. “forward bases” throughout Central Asia and the Middle East “with a view to ensuring economic domination of the world, while strangling any potential “rival” or any viable alternative to America’s vision of a ‘free market’ economy” (See Chris Floyd, Bush’s Crusade for empire, Global Outlook, No. 6, 2003)

McMaster University, Hamilton, September 2003

Regina Lecture, January 2016