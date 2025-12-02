[This interview was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Donald Trump is intent upon waging war on Venezuela for allegedly supporting the trade in narcotics. Nonsense. The unspoken military agenda is that Venezuela is the world’s number one oil and gas economy. “And we want the oil.” …

There is another unspoken U.S. military agenda: The protection of the multibillion dollar illegal trade in narcotics.

Narcotics: Two Major Geographical Poles

Peru, Bolivia and Colombia are the major producers of cocaine worldwide.

Afghanistan is the “number one” opium producer worldwide: illegal heroin, morphine, and non-pharmaceutical grade opioids.

In the immediate wake of 9/11, US-NATO waged an all out invasion of Afghanistan, which was casually accused by the Bush Administration of having attacked America on September 11, 2001.

In the year 2000, the Afghan Taliban Government, with the support of the United Nations, launched an initiative to ban the production of opium coupled with a program of crop substitution in favor of grain.

One of the objectives of the US-NATO-led War against Afghanistan? Was its intent to restore and protect the multi-billion trade in opium which had collapsed (following the decision of the Afghan government) by more than 90% in 2001? (See graph below)

***

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide.

Subtitles in 13 languages.

Forward the video directly to your friends worldwide. Click below: subtitles in 13 languages with hyperlinks:

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and true democracy.

To contribute to Global Research’s Donor Box, click here.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 13 languages.