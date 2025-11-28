[This interview was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

This video production focuses on “war and peace.” The announcement by President Trump of a detailed 28-Point Peace Plan coincides with the Kiev regime’s attack (sponsored by US-NATO-EU) against Voronezh, a city of one million inhabitants, within 70 kilometers of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Under international law, this act of aggression directed against civilians is tantamount to “a declaration of war.” No media coverage: NYT, WP, BBC, et. al. had their eyes riveted on Trump’s so-called Peace Initiative.

The timing of this operation officially supported by Washington was carried out two days prior to the formal announcement of Trump’s 28-Point Peace Plan.

Was this an intent to sabotage Trump’s Peace Plan? Trigger an act of war against the Russian Federation as a means to spearhead Moscow’s retaliation thereby undermining the Peace Project.

Are there divisions within the U.S. administration, not to mention America’s so-called European allies?

In the words of Lev N. Tolstoy:

“There are no absolute rules of conduct, either in peace or war. Everything depends on circumstances. The motive force of history is truth and not lies. Seize the moments of happiness, love and be loved! That is the only reality in the world, all else is folly. God is the same everywhere. If everyone fought for their own convictions there would be no war.” Lev Nicolayevich Tolstoy, “War and Peace” (1869 edition)

