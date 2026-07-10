[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Video debate featuring Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic published in English (original).

The complex history of contemporary Russia and its “relationship with the West.”

During the Cold War, it was “from Russia with love.”

Hot “Cold War 2.0”

Today in the words of War Secretary Pete Hegseth: “To ensure peace, we must prepare for war.”

Pete Hegseth proposes an all-out war at a global level as a means to achieving peace.

When war becomes peace, when concepts and realities are turned upside down,

When fiction becomes truth and truth becomes fiction,

When a global military agenda is heralded as a humanitarian endeavor,

When the deliberate killing of children is upheld as “collateral damage,”

When those who resist the US-NATO-led invasion of their homeland are categorized as “insurgents” or “terrorists”

A Blink: Russian History

In the 13th century, the Teutonic Knights were repealed with fierce resistance by the forces of Prince Alexander Nevsky. Remember “The Battle on the Ice.”

And in the early 19th century, France’s Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1812 faced a similar fate.

Hitler’s plan to invade the Soviet Union initiated in June 1941 was repealed by the Red Army. More than 26 million lives were lost.

During the Cold War: “Fun and Friendship”

“The Russians are coming. Don’t you just hate people who drop in unexpectedly”? We were all good guys.

Today in the post-Cold War era: Russians are categorized as the “bad guys.”

The Russian Bad Guys invaded Ukraine in February 2014? That’s the fake official narrative.

It was a U.S.-sponsored Coup d’Etat in support of two Nazi parties: Right Sector and Svoboda, with Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt in the background.

We Americans are the “good guys.” And our MAGA President is waging a “Just War” (worldwide) against the “bad guys”; “Responsibility to Protect.”

Video: War or Peace. Who Are the Bad Guys? Russia?

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 17 languages.

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Click here to watch the video in English.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.