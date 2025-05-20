[This interview of Maria Saadeh with Prof Michel Chossudovsky was first published on Global Research. You may watch it here.]

Damascus is the oldest city in the history of humanity.

America-led wars do not only destroy sovereign nation-states, transforming them into territories, they also destroy thousands of years of civilization.

Mesopotamia, the Land of Two Rivers, the coastline of the Levant.

This Global Research video production entitled “Syria: Washington’s Destroys Ten Thousand Years of History” features renowned author Maria Saadeh, former member of Parliament of the Republic of Syria. It can be viewed in the original French as well as with subtitles in English and Arabic, and in several other languages including Chinese, Hebrew, Farsi, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Cette production vidéo axée sur la destruction de dix mille ans d’histoire par Washington avec Maria Saadeh, auteur de renom et ancienne députée du Parlement de la République de Syrie, peut être visionnée en français, et avec sous-titres en huit langues.

Click the hyperlinks below and forward the video directly to your friends worldwide:

Français, English, عربي, Hebrew, Farsi, Русский, Español, Turkish, 中文

The original interview is in French, subtitles in 9 languages.

