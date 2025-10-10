[This interview was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

In this video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on an analysis of the main differences between the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China. The latter underwent a dramatic transformation over the last 40 years, shifting away from a purely socialist system toward a hybrid form typically referred to as “state capitalism.”

And yet, despite this change, China never degenerated into the practice of aggressive expansionism and/or imperialism, instead opting to develop peacefully.

Its massive infrastructure projects on a global scale serve as a testament to this and stand in stark contrast to the US/NATO’s practice of armed aggression against virtually the entire world.

