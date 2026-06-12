Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
3h

"Western Support to a Nazi Government in Ukraine" because the West is controlled by the same people who control the Ukraine.

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DAVID TAYLOR's avatar
DAVID TAYLOR
7h

Bandera , who made alliance with the Germans in WWII must not be considered to be a true

ally of the axis powers. He began slaughter of many innocent and would not listen to the

German command, so much so, that Hitler had him arrested and locked up until near the end

of the war.

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