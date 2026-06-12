[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

What prevails in Ukraine is a full-fledged Nazi Government. In February 2014, the U.S. sponsored the Euromaidan coup d’etat in support of two Nazi parties: Svoboda and Right Sektor. The New York Times described the coup as “a flowering of democracy.”

The election of Zelensky (a proxy of US Intel) in 2019 was intent upon acquiring the Russian vote in Donbass. A Russian Jew was transformed into a Nazi. Of course this never made the headlines in the Western media.

In recent developments, the Zelensky “Nazi regime” has officially acknowledged and praised the political and ideological heritage of the infamous Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) aligned with Адольф Алоїсович Гитлер (Adolph Aloisovitch Hitler).

The OUN as well as the Ukrainian Insurgent Paramilitary Army (UPA) played a key role in the Holocaust against Ukraine’s Jewish population.

And our Western heads of State and heads of government have supported the Kiev Nazi regime from the very outset, without batting an eyelid.

Zelensky has also betrayed his family. Many of his relatives were victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

“C’est le monde à l’envers… “

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Video: Western Support to a Nazi Government in Ukraine

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 16 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 16 languages.