Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Henrique Tizzot's avatar
Henrique Tizzot
6d

How can I watch the video please? When I click "Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 14 languages" it goes to the globalresearch.ca page but there is no video to be seen and no media player also.

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Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
6d

So WWI starts with that region relative to oil for the new military and disabling monarchies running wild spending money for monuments.

Out of the Russian monarchy inadvertently came communism rather than a white Russian version supported by British and US forces.

Then communism becomes the new enemy emerging from WWI and oil in the ME.

Also China is also risk by MAO and the FDR connection to the D in FDR whose business interest he may have inherited in China. So arises the unsuccessful two theater war of WWII that made things worse except for the profits of the Cold War so now we have grown from oil embargoes and Vietnam to deal with oil in the ME double deja vu's.

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