[This video was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

From World War I to the present: Dollar-denominated debt has been the driving force behind all US-led wars.

Wall Street creditors were the main actors. They were firmly behind Nazi Germany. They financed Operation Barbarossa and the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

“On January 4th, 1932, a meeting was held between British financier Montagu Norman (Governor of the Bank of England), Adolf Hitler and Franz Von Papen. At this meeting, an agreement on the financing of the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (NSDAP or Nazi Party) was reached. This meeting was also attended by US policy-makers and the Dulles brothers.”

“A Famous American Family” Sleeping with the Enemy. The Role of Prescott Bush

Of significance: “A famous American family” made its fortune from the Nazis.

Prescott Bush (grandfather of George W. Bush) was a partner in Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. and director of the Union Banking Corporation, closely linked to the interests of German corporations, including Thyssen Stahl, an important company involved in the arms industry of the Third Reich.

The Bush family’s links to Nazi Germany’s war economy were first brought to light at the Nuremberg trials in the testimony of Nazi Germany’s steel magnate Fritz Thyssen.

Image: Senator Prescott Bush with his son George H. Walker Bush. (1950s)

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GRTV Video: Who Financed World War II?

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