Author’s Note

This interview focussed on the Arab Spring and Occupy Wall Street, both of which were funded by corporate foundations.

Who is behind the protest movements in the US?

Who is behind the movement against racism and poverty in America?

We are dealing with a network of corporate funding of so-called “progressive” organizations.

This networking of funding dissent is a powerful instrument. It constitutes the basis whereby the economic elites retain control over the protest movement.

The Occupy Wall Street Movement as well as the World Social Forum are funded by Wall Street.

You cannot organize a meaningful mass movement against the Empire and then ask the Empire to pay for your expenses.

And today Black Lives Matter has taken a firm stance in leading the campaign against racism and social inequality.

Black Lives Matter, however, is generously funded by corporate charities and foundations (Soros, Ford, et. al.) which are firmly committed to neoliberalism.

That has to be addressed.

It’s called “Manufactured Dissent.”

—Michel Chossudovsky, February 10, 2026

Potent News: We’re here with Michel Chossudovsky, and we’re having a little chat. I believe we were talking about, basically, the protests that are happening here that were started up by the Adbusters initially. I’ve got a couple of questions. Are you encouraged by what you see happening with the protests?

Michel Chossudovsky: Well, I’m encouraged by the fact that people across the United States and Canada are rising up against an economic and political agenda. And they are the victims of the neo-liberal agenda. I’m not encouraged by the way this Occupy Wall Street movement is proceeding, because it was initiated by a couple of organizations: Adbusters, which is a magazine in Vancouver, and the other one was Anonymous, a social media hactivist website, which does not reveal its identity in any way.

I think the problem is that these promoters of the Occupy Wall Street movement have been actively planning a whole network of activities across America with social media, websites, and so on, for several months. In fact, the Occupy Wall Street website was launched back in, I think, in July [2011]. We don’t know who these people are. When we go to their websites, there’s no contact information. We don’t know who the leaders are. These are shadow leaders.

PART III: On the Occupy Wall Street Movement.

