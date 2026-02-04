[This video was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

December 2024 at Trump’s luxury Mar-a-Lago residence, President-elect Donald Trump intimated that (former) Prime Minister Trudeau should become governor of the 51st state of the United States of America.

This was no joking matter.

Canada described as the 51st state of the USA signifies the outright annexation of Canada.

In recent developments, Canada’s Armed Forces have modeled a defense plan based on a “possible” U.S. military invasion of Canada.

Trump is also involved in “economic warfare.” He has threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian-made Bombardier aircraft. The objective is to destabilize Canada’s economy.

Is Donald Trump’s threat of a US invasion real? The U.S. wants Canada’s oil.

Canada is categorized as the third oil economy worldwide (2017) after Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

“War Plan Red” Against Canada Under the Helm of General D. MacArthur (1930-1939)

Canada has been threatened by the U.S. since Confederation (1867).

In the early 1920s in the immediate wake of World War I, the U.S. War Department formulated War Plan Red against Canada.

The 1924 War Plan Red draft declared that:

“[U.S.] intentions are to hold in perpetuity all CRIMSON and RED territory gained… The Dominion government [of Canada] will be abolished.”

The 1928 War Red Plan stated that:

“it should be made quite clear to Canada that in a war she would suffer grievously.”

As of the mid-1930s, the War Plan against Canada consisted in the bombing of Montreal, Quebec City, Halifax and Vancouver. The use of “poison gas” was also part of that project.

“Joint Army and Navy Basic War Plan — Red” was officially approved by the US War Department under the presidency of Herbert Hoover in 1930. War Plan Red” Against Canada was to be carried out under the Helm of General D. MacArthur. (image left, 1930s) War Plan Red does not appear in our history books. It is not an issue for debate in the House of Commons. Media coverage is superficial and often contradictory.

[Image: General Douglas MacArthur (left) focusses on “Huge troop movements” as an overture to the invasion of Canada.]

The Militarization of North America. US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)

Another important period in our history (which is addressed in the video) pertains to the militarization of North America under US Northern Combat Command. (USNORTHCOM). The latter was announced unilaterally (without consultations with the Canadian Government) by Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld in 2002.

References below. Detailed articles by M. Ch.:

***

Forward the video, spread the word: Canada and the U.S., Western Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, China, India, East and South East Asia, The Pacific

The author can be contacted by high schools, colleges and universities in the Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa areas. (editorglobalresearch@yahoo.com)

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 14 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 14 languages.

To contribute to the GRTV-Lux Media video project, please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 14 languages.