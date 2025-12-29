Video: The World is at a Very Dangerous Crossroads. U.S. Nuclear Doctrine, “Preemptive Nuclear War”, Korea
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Dr. Kiyul Chung, and Dr. Young Woong Kim
[This presentation was conducted in June 2017.]
In June 2017, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan held a press conference with Dr. Michel Chossudovsky, Dr. Kiyul Chung, and Dr. Young Woong Kim concerning the dangers of nuclear war.
Watch Michel Chossudovsky’s presentation at 05:00.
While we worried for decades about nuclear weapons during the Cold War and wars until now we continued to kill people with "normal" weapons.
Lt. Col. L. Fletcher Prouty says about this in his book, JFK: The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy. Col. Prouty, as the book jacket notes, served as the chief of special operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Kennedy years. A retired colonel of the U.S. Air Force, he ran the global system designed to provide military support for the clandestine activities of the CIA from 1955 to 1964. Prouty writes on page xxv of the Preface:
"Furthermore, the series of so-called wars since 1945 were never fought to achieve victory. They were waged for dollars, with the generals in a supernumerary role...The few bona fide U.S. Armed Forces generals who were in Vietnam were limited to managing supporting activities of combat operations in Indochina. There was always an ambassador, and frequently a CIA agent--under the cover of a general--or both in superior positions. Such is the nature of these new, "make money" wars."
The Empire apparently thinks they should do much damage and make as much money for our masters from ALL resources including the death of their own citizens is of great importance, greater than survival of life on earth. It is like these Oligarchs and age old Financial dynasties directing the US and other vassal countries' militaries into resources theft from everywhere is going to be a WWDone event not only of life on planet Earth, but the utter disregard of the planet itself is their goal. Does the Necropolitical Establishment think they themselves will escape the consequences of their own Death Culture by burrowing into their hidy holes underground like cockroaches?
Hidy hole bunkers will not protect them from the destruction of life and the planets' environment. They can't go deep enough to escape the heating Earth and the release of the human managed fast stores of dangerous chemicals, dangerous wastes, nuclear facilities, bioweapons and other man made dangers. They are truly a death cult.
Ironic that they mismanaged the Empire's labor on war instead of bases for them on the moon or Mars. They should hold off on their engineered End Times until they secure their escape and I don't believe they have an escape. They have ALWAYS been incredibly short sighted.
Also, if the US achieves it's goal of having only 'cleansed' white people residing in their empire they would create a "bottle neck" for their chosen ones that one disaster such as the release of another of their super viruses combined with a natural disaster could wipe them out. Laughingly they wouldn't have the diversity to survive such eventualities.