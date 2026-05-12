[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

A wave of media disinformation is unfolding in regard to the “dangerous Hantavirus” on board a Dutch cruise ship. A worldwide Hantavirus pandemic in the making?

The Hantavirus is casually referred to as “a deadly rat virus.”

What is the unspoken agenda of the “dangerous Hantavirus” on board the Dutch Cruise Ship?

Another “plandemic,” followed by the launching of a Hantavirus “vaccine”? The U.S. military (US ARMY) has already developed several Hantavirus DNA “vaccines” (US Army / USAMRIID).

Remember the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and COVID-19? “Copy and Paste”?

The Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama on February 3, 2020. A quarantine was imposed on the cruisers. Many passengers fell sick due to the confinement on the boat.

The Diamond Princess had set the stage for announcing the COVID Pandemic on February 20, 2020.

“Outside China there are now 1,076 cases in 20 countries, with a total of seven deaths…. ….Of all cases outside China, more than half are among passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship“

Official Statement of WHO Director General Dr. Tedros, Geneva, 20 February 2020

The WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (February 21, 2020) said that he was “concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was “closing”.” “I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

Is the WHO Director General Tedros intent upon triggering the next pandemic? He knows how to do it.

“A matter of when, not if.”

“Copy and paste” the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship, February 20, 2020?

And what is the role of Dr. Tedros’s mentor Bill Gates?

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Video: Worldwide Fear Campaign: The Hantavirus Pandemic

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