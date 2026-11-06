Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
6h

The pharmaceutical cartel manufactured what the DoD ordered, and then slapped their label on it.

You simply cannot write about the Covid genocide without mentioning the work of Katherine Watt, Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman. They exposed the special military legal tracks that covers these injections (countermeasures) and everyone who plays a role in delivering these injections in the arms of innocent, unsuspecting people. That is the reason why, despite numerous lawsuits, nobody is held accountable yet.

That is why it is also crucial to mention The Netherlands Case, which follows an extra-ordinary route and holds several kingpins personally accountable in a civil lawsuit. The core argument in this legal case is that Covid was not a mismanaged health crisis but a well planned and orchestrated project and part of the great reset. The injections are not vaccines. They are bioweapons. They were developed and rolled out with the intention to harm and kill.

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-a-record-of-military

https://thenetherlandscase.com/

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Angelena's avatar
Angelena
7h

If people still don't know by now that the jab is poison there really is no hope for them. Those who keep getting 'boosted' deserve to get sick and die . It leaves more room and necessities for those of us who use our brains. Harsh I know, but really...

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