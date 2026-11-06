We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in world history. We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since January 2020 has been blurred.

Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic.”

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire world into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.

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Video: Michel Chossudovsky provides a broad picture of the ongoing crisis which is destroying people’s lives worldwide.

First recorded in September 2021, prior to the release under freedom of information (FOI) of Pfizer’s Classified Report. (See below)

Click here to watch the video. On Bitchute you can enter a comment.

This video was first published by Global Research on September 8, 2021. You can also watch it here.

“Smoking Guns”. Incriminating Evidence

Several Smoking guns have emerged regarding the launching of the mRNA “vaccine” in December 2000, the most important of which is Pfizer’s “Classified Report”. which was made public in October 2021 under “Freedom of Information” (FOI)

1. The Classified Pfizer Report

As shown in Figure 1 below:

Nervous system disorders (25,957), Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (17,283), Gastrointestinal disorders (14,096), Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders (8,476), Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders (8,848), Infections and infestations (4,610), Injury, poisoning and procedural complications (5,590), and Investigations (3,693) [emphasis added]

Important

Click here to read, Pfizer’s report. includes tabulation of mortality and morbidity.

2. Pfizer Has a Criminal Record

How on earth can we trust a Big Pharma vaccine conglomerate which pleaded guilty to criminal charges by the US Department of Justice in 2009.

People were never informed. Both the media and the governments “turned a blind eye”.

In 2009 Pfizer pleaded “Guilty to a Felony Violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.”

And that is the Big Pharma Company which is now marketing the “unapproved” mRNA vaccine, which has resulted in an upward trend of mortality and morbidity, starting immediately following the roll-out of the Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine in mid-December 2020. (Almost seven years ago)

Video. US Department of Justice. 2.3 Billion Medical Fraud Settlement

Pfizer’s CEOs Were not Arrested. They were Put on “Probation” by the U.S. DOJ

A probation officer under the auspices of the U.S. DOJ has the mandate to “investigate and supervise persons charged with or convicted of federal crimes”.

In the case of Pfizer’s probation, the DOJ had called upon the company to “cease its conduct of criminal activities”

Of significance, never mentioned by the media or acknowledged by our governments, Pfizer is the only Pharmaceutical Company which has a criminal record with the US Department of Justice.

To consult the Department of Justice’ historic decision click screenshot below

Link to DOJ Announcement

.2009 DOJ 2.3 Billion Heath Care Settlement: Pfizer’s CEOs Were not Arrested. They were Put on “Probation” by the U.S. DOJ

Click here to view the DOJ video including The Press Conference

3. Anthony Fauci is “A Peer Reviewed Liar”.

The Mysterious Date of March 26, 2020

It was March 26, 2020, when the article of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Clifford Lane, and Dr. Robert R. Redfield was released in the peer reviewed New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)

The Smoking Gun? The Peer reviewed article by Fauci, et al, categorically refutes the WHO’s official pandemic statement.

“the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza”

According to Anthony Fauci (Head of NIAID), H. Clifford Lane, and Robert R. Redfield (Head of CDC) in the New England Journal of Medicine:

Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted

“On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%. In another article in the Journal, Guan et al. report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.“ (emphasis added)

The above article mentioned above was first published in the NEJM on March 26, 2020, exactly ten days after the declaration of a national emergency by President Trump on March 16, 2020.

Had this authoritative peer-reviewed text been brought to the attention of the American public, the lockdown mandate would have fallen flat.

Fauci speaks to the White House press corps on COVID-19 in April 2020, watched by President Donald Trump (left) and Vice President Mike Pence (right).

(By The White House, licensed under the Public Domain)

Dr. Fauci is Lying to Himself

The Guardian screenshot, March 29

Dr. Anthony Fauci is lying to himself. In his public statements, he says that COVID is “ten times worse than seasonal flu”. He refutes his peer-reviewed report quoted above. From the outset, Fauci has been instrumental in waging a fear and panic campaign across America.

His analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine is in sharp contrast with some of his frenzied statements on network TV, often taken out of context and/or misquoted by the media including press reports and headlines.

Had Fauci and the NEJM revealed the results of their peer reviewed report, honesty prevailing, the above NEJM statement would have led to the denial of the Lockdown and the reversal of the policies put forth by the WHO.

Ironically the WHO also comes out with a statement which refutes the official announceement of the pandemic by the WHO Director General Tedros

4. The WHO Definition of Covid-19

Lies through omission: the media has failed to reassure the broader public. Below is the official WHO definition of COVID-19 followed by that of the CDC:

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes coronavirus disease COVID-19. “The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. … These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but only have very mild symptoms. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing hospital treatment. Around 1 out of every 5 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.”

5. The CDC Confirms that Covid-19 Is “Similar to Influenza”

COVID-19 versus Influenza (Flu) Virus A and Virus B (and subtypes)

Rarely mentioned by the media or by politicians: The CDC (which is an agency of the US government) confirms that COVID-19 is similar to Influenza:

“Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.”

According to:

Anthony Fauci (Head of NIAID), H. Clifford Lane, and Robert R. Redfield (Head of CDC) in the New England Journal of Medicine,

According to the above WHO and CDC statements.

If the public had been informed and reassured that COVID is “similar to Influenza”, the fear campaign would have fallen flat. The lockdown and closure of the national economy would have been rejected outright.

6. The RT-PCR Test

Nobel Prize Laureate Kary B. Mullis was the inventor of the polymerase chain reaction technique, which is analyzed in this article.

Dr. Kary B. Mullis, who passed away on August 7, 2019 at age 74, stated emphatically that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the RT-PCR. His legacy will live.

Our thoughts are with Kary B. Mullis

“PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick. … The measurement is not accurate”.

Mullis described the RT-PCR as a “technique” rather than “a test”.

The biggest lie, which was firmly acknowledged both by scientific opinion and the WHO is that the RT-PCR test used to “detect” the spread of the virus (as well as the variants) is not only flawed but TOTALLY INVALID.

From the outset in January 2020, all far-reaching policy decisions upheld and presented to the public as a “means to saving lives” were based on flawed and invalid RT-PCR case positives.

These invalid Covid-19 “estimates” have been used to justify confinement, social distancing, the face mask, the prohibition of social gatherings, cultural and sports events, the closure of economic activity, as well as the mRNA “vaccine” released in November 2020. The Roll-out was mid-December 2020.

The Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test was adopted by the WHO on January 23, 2020 as a means to detecting the SARS-COV-2 virus, following the recommendations of a Virology research group (based at Charité University Hospital, Berlin), supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. (For Further details see the Drosten Study)

Exactly one year later on January 20th, 2021, the WHO retracts. They don’t say “We Made a Mistake”. The retraction is carefully formulated. (See original WHO document here)

While the WHO does not deny the validity of their misleading January 2020 guidelines, they nonetheless recommend “Re-testing” (which everybody knows is an impossibility).

The contentious issue pertains to the number of amplification threshold cycles (Ct). According to Pieter Borger, et al

The number of amplification cycles [should be] less than 35; preferably 25-30 cycles. In case of virus detection, >35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture…(Critique of Drosten Study)

The World Health Organization (WHO) tacitly admits one year later that ALL PCR tests conducted at a 35 cycle amplification threshold (Ct) or higher are INVALID. But that is what they recommended in January 2020, in consultation with the virology team at Charité Hospital in Berlin.

If the test is conducted at a 35 Ct threshold or above (which was recommended by the WHO), genetic segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cannot be detected, which means that ALL the so-called confirmed “positive cases” tabulated in the course of the last 18 months are invalid.

According to Pieter Borger, Bobby Rajesh Malhotra, Michael Yeadon, et al, the Ct > 35 has been the norm “in most laboratories in Europe & the US”.

7. Who Were the Main Actors Behind the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic Fraud?

The major actors and personalities behind the Covid-19 pandemic were:

Dr Anthony Fauci , Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President (2021-2022)

Dr. George Gao Fu, Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China’s CDC) (August 2017 to July 2022, Fellow of the Wellcome Trust

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Dr. Christian Drosten , Director of the Institute of Virology, Charité Hospital , Berlin.

Bill Gates, Director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation , Philanthropic support to the WHO and The Berlin Institute of Virology’s study in Eurosurveillance

U.S. President Donald Trump

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

8. Who Were the Main Actors Behind the mRNA Covid-19 “Vaccine”

The vaccination program was discussed at the Davos World Economic Forum, PRIOR to the Declaration by the WHO Director General of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020

Both Bill Gates and WHO Director General Dr. Tedros were present at Davos 2020

At Davos, the Gates Foundation announced $10 billion commitment to vaccines over the next 10 years.

Who are the main actors behind the Pfizer-Moderna 2021 mRNA Killer “Vaccine”.

It’s a Criminal Undertaking: .

Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer, Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer has a criminal record with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

Stéphane Bancel, French billionaire, Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Moderna ,

Bill Gates, Philanthropist and Director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ,

Dr Anthony Fauci , Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

U.S. President Donald Trump: Operation Warp Speed

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Dr. Albert Bourla, President Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr.

In the words of Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer:

“2022 was a record-breaking year for Pfizer, not only in terms of revenue and earnings per share, which were the highest in our long history, but more importantly, in terms of the percentage of patients who have a positive perception of Pfizer and the work we do.

Who are The “Good Guys”? Who Are the Criminals?

President Trump Endorses Pfizer (which has a Criminal Record under the U.S. Department of Justice)

“We agree with President Trump about the role data and transparency play in helping to inform patients and providers about their decision to vaccinate,”

Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement:

Trump’s Operation Warp Speed deserves the Nobel Prize.

OOPS: Pfizer has a criminal record.

When Crimes against Humanity at the Level of the Entire Planet are Rewarded …

“In response to a call from President Donald Trump to make the positive impact of Covid-19 vaccines public, drug giant Pfizer posted a collection of more than 200 news releases and statements and 27 peer-reviewed data publications since early 2020.

“President Trump’s call for transparency is welcomed, and we remain deeply committed to that principle,” Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement Wednesday. “Transparency has always been a cornerstone of trust, and we are continuing to provide clear, factual data to the public.” (reported by CNN, September 3, 2025)(

9. The Role of the Mainstream Media

Bill Gates enjoyed something of a free pass in corporate media. … The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has made over $300 million worth of donations to fund media projects. Recipients of this cash include many of America’s most important news outlets, including CNN, NBC, NPR, PBS and The Atlantic. Gates also sponsors a myriad of influential foreign organizations, including the BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph in the United Kingdom; prominent European newspapers such as Le Monde (France), Der Spiegel (Germany) and El País (Spain); as well as big global broadcasters like Al-Jazeera.

Of utmost relevance: a sensationalist BBC report under the title: “Why is the Virus such a Threat” contends (quoting and misquoting “scientific opinion”) that the virus’ has a “hit and run killer evolutionary tactic” to spread the Covid-19 infection far and wide.

Timely report published two weeks prior to the launching of the mRNA vaccine in November 2020.

The objective of this BBC report was to generate fear throughout the UK as well as acceptance of the mRNA vaccine.

The BBC Science Correspondent James Gallagher brings to the forefront the “authoritative voice” of Prof Lehner of Cambridge University, a Wellcome Trust Research Fellow and an Infectious Diseases Physician at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

BBC Scientific Nonsense

A simple virus has brought life as we know it to a screeching halt. We have faced viral threats before, including pandemics, yet the world does not shut down for every new infection or flu season. So what is it about this coronavirus? What are the quirks of its biology that pose a unique threat to our bodies and our lives?

According to Lehner: In the early stages of an infection “the virus is able to deceive the body. …

It [the virus] behaves like a ‘hit and run’ killer

It does peculiar and unexpected things to the body (BBC, James Gallagher, October 22, 2020, emphasis added)

What rubbish! The BBC report personifies the killer virus, with a view to creating panic, quoting the incautious and irresponsible statements of a Cambridge scientist, who’s on the payroll of the Wellcome Trust.

From the outset, the BBC has relentlessly spread disinformation on the Covid MRNA vaccine, despite ample evidence of its devastating health impacts.

The BBC is generously funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Telegraph Tells the Truth

“Covid Jabs May be to Blamed for Increase in Excess Deaths” . .

If this report by The Telegraph had been published in early 2021, tens of thousands of lives would have been saved.

But in 2021, censorship was imposed. Honest journalism was silenced. The media was supportive of the fear campaign.

The Telegraph report by Science Editor Sara Knapton, 5 June 2024 pertains to:

Researchers from The Netherlands analysed data from 47 Western countries and discovered there had been more than three million excess deaths since 2020, with the trend continuing despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures.

They said the “unprecedented” figures “raised serious concerns” and called on governments to fully investigate the underlying causes, including possible vaccine harms. Writing in the BMJ Public Health, the authors from Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam, said: “Although Covid-19 vaccines were provided to guard civilians from suffering morbidity and mortality by the Covid-19 virus, suspected adverse events have been documented as well. “Both medical professionals and citizens have reported serious injuries and deaths following vaccination to various official databases in the Western World.”

Click here to read the full article on The Telegraph.

The above are a selection of “Smoking Guns”.

There are some important issues which have not been addressed in this article including the Court Procedure in the Netherlands directed against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, (Pfizer) and former Dutch Prime Minister and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Dr. Kary Mullis:

May his Legacy Sustain the Truth Worldwide

May Truth Prevail.

May Justice Prevail.

In Solidarity Worldwide with the Victims of the Covid Crisis.

The mRNA “Vaccine” Should be Discontinued Worldwide Immediately.

Criminal Class Action Legal Procedures should be contemplated nationally and internationally.

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The Most Devastating Crisis in Human History

Starts At 6’47”. The video is also available at the foot of this article. It is also available (click here) with subtitles in 14 languages

Click English

Original in English. Subtitles in 13 languages. Click to access

English, Français, عربي, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch, Farsi, Hindi, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어,Türkçe, Српски.

Our thanks to Vaccine Choice Canada

The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity

by Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”.

This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide.

Truth is a powerful instrument.”

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0, Year: 2022, PDF Ebook, Pages: 164, 15 Chapters