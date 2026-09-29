Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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ChatterX
Sep 29

The Swiss "neutrality" has been fake for decades.

In the 1970s or 80s Austrian chancellor Kreisky still remarked, "why would we need a secret service when we can buy the [Swiss newspaper] 'Neue Zürcher Zeitung' at most railway stations". Nowadays this is a Western propaganda rag as they come. They even put their national pension fund under US administration..

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It isn't a coincidence that WW1 started shortly after the creation of the FED. It isn't a coincidence that WW1 and WW2 were used to move gold from Europe to America, then from American to the Central Banks. It isn't a coincidence that items stolen from people by the NAZIs, ended up primarily in Swiss Banks.

It isn't a coincidence that Rothschild Bank, BIS and WEF are all headquartered in Switzerland.

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AnnieRose
Sep 30

It's a good article but so many typos it's hard to share.

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