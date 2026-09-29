[This article by Peter Koenig was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

“War is coming, War is coming,” it replaces nominally, “The Russians are coming, The Russians are coming…”, and yes, it is a brainwashing war, and NATO is winning.

NATO is controlling all of Europe, via its long arm, the European Union (EU) which is intricately guided by NATO.

NATO just won in Switzerland against a people’s Initiative for Neutrality.

Brainwashed by Swiss Government war propaganda, the Swiss people rejected the Neutrality Initiative (NI) with over 70%.

The NI requested that Switzerland be indeed a neutral country, and that neutrality be enshrined in the Swiss Constitution, which is so far not the case.

What is equally important to know for those adamant NATO supporters is that the NATO principle of Alexandre Dumas,

“The Three Musketeers,” one for all, and all for one, the (in)famous Article 5 of the NATO statutes, does no longer universally apply, if it ever did.

In short, the Article points out the NATO foundation principle of collective defense. It states that an armed attack against one member state is considered an attack against all members.

However, President Trump has made it amply clear, that the US would no longer intervene in Europe; that the European NATO states are responsible for their own defense, they had to pay up, spending by 2035, some 5% of their GDP on their own military budget, as the US has paid enough in the past. It is now up to the Europeans to pay for their / NATO’s defense (war) costs. The wording of Article 5 is vague enough to leave room for different interpretations. See full text here.

From Europe to East Asia, US allies face a hard question: how far would Washington go to defend them? NATO’s Article 5 offers a revealing place to start. See also this.

Does the Swiss Government which is moving ever closer to NATO, or you may call it, is intimitly schmoozing with NATO, realize what it means to be dependent on NATO? They probably do, and in one way or another, are pressured to become another puppet of NATO via the EU. There are many ways of “pressuring”, some of the modes are bordering on blackmail.

But let us also be realistic. Not all of the “pressure” comes from outside. There are tremendous business interests within Switzerland that want closer relations with NATO, and the best vehicle to get there is the EU. It is a little known, or understood fact, that Switzerland may be the only western industrialized country that allows her parliamentarians to be seated in as many Boards of Directors of corporations, banks, insurance companies – you name it – as they wish. Some have up to 30 director mandates.

Guess, where their first interests are? Certainly not the people, they are supposed to represent, but the corporate domain they are representing.

Aside from the coming NATO dependence for defense against the Russian danger – which is pure fear-fantasy and imaginary, DOES NOT EXIST, NEVER EXISTED, Switzerland would have to increase her military budget by 2035, from currently CHF 6.3 billion (US$ 7.6 billion), or 0.7% of GDP, to between CHF 30 billion (3.5% / GDP) to CHF 43 billion (5% / GDP), an up-to 5-fold increase.

Where would the money come from? Always from the same sources, as in Germany, France, the UK and all the EU countries – the social sectors, pensions, health care, unemployment and other poverty relief programs.

In other words, measured by Swiss standards of living, the at-risk-of-poverty figure stood in 2025 already at 16.4%, meaning an income below 60% of the national median. Poverty rate is at 8.4%. In Switzerland, one of the reputed richest countries in the world, it is taboo speaking about poverty. These military expenses would be paid for by different types of tax increases, but predominantly by reducing social program expenditures. This, plus the steady influx of immigrants, might increase the Swiss poverty level substantially over the coming decade.

People must know what they are to expect, if they allow their government to continue their NATO trend. Mind you, these military budget funds will flow into mostly, the US military industrial complex, often for over-priced military equipment, i.e., F-35 fighter planes (most inappropriate for small Switzerland), and Patriot Defense systems (also ineffective against modern war fare missiles), both not yet even delivered, and if and when delivered, they may be outdated, or take years to be properly installed with trained military personnel. See also this article by Swiss diplomate, Jean-Daniel Ruch (in French).

NATO and its wars are killing, i.e., population reduction by any means (key part of the UN Agenda 2030), and by doing so, making the rich richer, those Zionists who control the banks, Wall Street, the City of London, and of course, the military industrial complex worldwide, are all channeling billions into the same billionaires pockets, as the rest of the world predominantly Europe for now, and to some extent the US, is getting poorer and every day poorer.

To stay with the “War is coming” syndrome and the European NATO supremacy, NATO’s landslide win with a 70% NO-vote against the Neutrality Initiative is a cold lesson to take by other European neutrality contenders, notably Austria and Ireland. The NI requested that Switzerland be indeed a neutral country, and that neutrality be enshrined in the Swiss Constitution, which is so far not the case.

A “Yes” vote would have made Switzerland to an armed neutral country; armed, to defend itself, but never to aggress any other countries or parties.

May this brief reminder be a refresher of memories – in 1815 After Napoleon’s defeat, the European powers (Austria, France, Great Britain, Prussia, Russia, Portugal, Spain, Sweden) agreed that Switzerland should become a permanently neutral and independent state, partly because Swiss neutrality was considered to be in the general interest of European security.

This was by no means an imposed neutrality on Switzerland. Between 1813 and 1815 the Swiss authorities actively sought international recognition of Swiss Neutrality. Swiss neutrality was therefore both, a Swiss political choice, and an internationally recognized and guaranteed status after 1815.

Why was this international Neutrality Contract never anchored in the Swiss Constitution, for example in 1848, when the current Constitution was drafted?

A “Yes” vote on 27 September 2026 (last Sunday), would have made Switzerland a country of “Good Services,” meaning a country that helps with diplomacy, mediate between warring or conflicting parties, a country that enforces human rights and the Geneva Conventions, a country that does NOT apply sanctions, just because it is told or business interests want to follow a “sanctions program” of the EU or the US, like sanctioning Russia, a country that has never done any harm to Switzerland.

Switzerland would have become a nation that is treating every other country equal – no favors here and punishments there. No sanctions but assistance to resolve problems.

The only sanctions that a neutral country legally could take over are sanctions issued by the UN Security Council.

Independent inquiries some two years before the NI vote on 27 September 2026, indicated that between 70% and 80% of the population wanted an independent, sovereign and NEUTRAL Switzerland.

How did this aberration of a 70% NO to the NI happen? By a constant and well thought-out fear propaganda – in fact, a horrendous lie propaganda – by the Swiss Government which was gradually brainwashing the Swiss populace in believing that “Putin may invade Switzerland, as he has done in Ukraine.”

First, Putin did not “invade Ukraine.” There is a long history going back to way before 2014 (the US-EU-instigated Maidan Coup in Kiev) of NATO provocation and outrageous Ukraine Nazi killings of Russian speaking populations, mainly in the Eastern Donbas regions of Ukraine (the Nazi Azov Battalions, who were fighting with Hitler against Russia and are still alive). Until the Russian intervention in February 2022, more than 14,000 civilians, 70% women and children, were assassinated in the Donbas areas. According toJens Stoltenberg, the former NATO Secretary General, the current Ukraine conflict started already in 2014, or before. His words.

But most Swiss or European – or US Americans, for that matter – have no clue about these history details because they are never told the truth. And if a lie is repeated often enough, it becomes the truth. The unjustified Putin hatred is one of those truths.

How does the Swiss Government, both Executive (seven Federal Councilors) and the Legislative (two-House-Parliament, copied from the US, when the current Swiss Constitution of 1848 was drafted) convince the 9 million Swiss citizens over which they reign [democracy has become but a fig-leave] of such aberrant fear-lies?

Easy.

The Swiss media are bought like no other media in the Western world.

These are the figures provided by artificial intelligence (AI) on Swiss “subsidies” of the Swiss media of CHF 160 / capita (about US$ 200) – 3.5 times higher than the average EU subsidy (EU average about CHF 47 equivalent), and 120 times higher than the US subsidy (about CHF 1.35 equivalent). This alone tells a story that has never been told officially.

These subsidies might as well be called “corruption”; and they sure help explain how their lie-mechanism, the fear- and war-mongering works so efficiently, to turn a 70% to 80% Neutrality YES opinion, into a 70% NO-vote, two years later.

Worse, the vast majority of Swiss people have no clue that the government’s lie-apparatus is mostly funded with their tax money.

The example in this article is tiny Switzerland in the heart of Europe. But the same basic rules – or lie-mechanisms – apply throughout the Western world, the EU, as well as the US, and increasingly so, also in Latin America, as the Monroe doctrine 2.0 – similarly called the Donroe Doctrine, is being implemented by Donald Trump and his Foreign affairs handler, Marco Rubio.

A big portion of Central America and most of northern and western Sout America is already functioning under Monroe / Donroe 2.0 rules: Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Chile – to name just a few.

And if there can be even worse, the war-is-coming lie, or the Pigs of War syndrome, as Alex Krainer calls it (Alex Krainer’s substack, 26 September 2026), is also subtly planted in schools.

European leaders (sic), beginning with the most aggressive former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (the one sabotaging the Peace Agreement between Kiev in Moscow, brokered in Istanbul, Turkey in March 2022), followed by France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, and, of course, on a lower vibe other EU countries – they are preparing their young generations, young men and women, Europe’s future, to make themselves mentally ready for war, to be ready to defend their fatherland against Russia. In other words, to be ready to become cannon fodder for the rich and famous, the One-World politicians.

There is hope. And the hope is – bring this truth to the people.

The masses MUST wake up from their comfort slumber, so that they are no longer just accepting their government lies – to be precise, their implanted government-lies. Because today no Western government has been elected by the people. They are all implanted by “invisible” foreign powers, those who reign over the Western monetary system, including those in control of the City of London and the related Wall Street banking apparatus.

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Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

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