Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Devas's avatar
Steve Devas
18h

Thanks for a very informative article. Very much appreciated.

The essay begs the question: Who are the Rothschilds?

When someone, and then the dynasty that follows, becomes wealthy beyond imagination, the pursuit of money has to evolve. This is logical. How many cars can a man own, let alone drive? How many yachts? How many mansions? How much great art?

As the lineage progresses, greed evolves. It turns to education and culture and an interest in the arts. This is where art ought to intervene. And sometimes, with the lesser descendants one finds their pursuit of art turns them into decent men and women, even with noble aims. But such noble aims cannot be allowed to stray too far from the mission of the clan. With the scions, art—and the spirituality that might come with it—has no effect. The greed continues but now it morphs into mission. Power. Purpose,

But power itself can lose its lustre. At some point mere control over other men is found to lack in taste. An educated scion of great wealth finds no satisfaction in having people lick his boots. It was fun for a moment, but now what?

So once again power evolves, this time into Telos.

As evil as we may want to describe such men, you cannot take out the deeply innate drive for purpose that lies at the core of the human psyche.

As an Anthroposophist (one who follows the insights of Rudolf Steiner, in my Substack fearlessarts.substack.com) I hold there to be three aspects to money:

A medium of exchange. Stored Value. A source of human will.

The last is important. Excessive fortune brings with it extraordinary command over human will. Millions upon millions can do one’s bidding.

The billionaire, or trillionaire, does not like the taste of ashes. Greed must be put to purpose. Here indeed there is choice. One can think of a certain temptation that took place in the desert. But the scions of Midas are trapped. The web has already been spun.

This is where the Truth Movement has a problem. Fundamentally speaking, Western Civilisation is Christian. Due to historical corruption—by the very same people about whom we speak—in my Substack posts I reword this to talk of DNA-Christian. Or better, Tristian, or true Christianity.

If the web has been spun for the wealthy scions. But by whom?

Telos, ultimately, can only go in two directions. Up or down. Unable to feel for the least of the brethren, the tempters of the desert gain control of the, by now, black heart of the Deep State trillionaire.

Rudolf Steiner named them: Ahriman and Sorath. This is a difficult proposition for Deep State analysts, but I think it has to be said. Without naming the adversaries, Saint Paul understood:

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against Powers, Mights and Principalities, against the Princes of Darkness and spiritual wickedness in high places.

Even if we don’t name, or refer to spiritual wickedness in high places, the logic of downward telos is unavoidable.

Day after day, a man wakes up to his trillions. Preserving it—even for his sons—no longer has the same lustre. What then motivates him? What thrills him? Money is will. To what purposes shall put his filthy lucre?

I turn the question over to Professor Michel Chossudovsky and Robert Burrowes.

Who do the Rothschilds serve? What is their telos? Is it tied up with being Jewish? Is it some purpose towards which Jewish elites have a long term plan? Or is their cabal a dark spirituality of its own accord, not tied to any religion to make themselves the masters of the human race?

Or do they direct their house of Mammon into the most unholy sin of all. To make themselves God?

I look forward to your answers.

Thanks

Steve

Reply
Share
1 reply
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
7h

The weirdest thing is Niall Ferguson is a strong defender of the genocidal illegal migrant squat in the Middle East.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture