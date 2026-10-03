Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Alec
Oct 3

"Why does the United States (and Israel) still want to ‘take out’ Iran?" ...... because the United States does what Israel says and Iran is the last country which could militarily stop the greater Israel ambitions of Nutteryahu and his depraved nutters

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Al Bundy
Oct 9

Rothjew is a terrible criminal guilty of multiple Genocide.

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