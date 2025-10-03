[This article was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

When war becomes peace, when concepts and realities are turned upside down, when fiction becomes truth and truth becomes fiction,

When a global military agenda is heralded as a humanitarian endeavor, when the deliberate killing of children is upheld as “collateral damage,”

When those who resist the US-NATO-led invasion of their homeland are categorized as “insurgents” or “terrorists,”

When tactical nuclear weapons are heralded by the Pentagon as “harmless to the surrounding civilian population,”

When the Commander-in-Chief of the largest military force on planet earth is presented as a global peace-maker,”

Take action worldwide against Global Warfare and the derogation of fundamental human rights.

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” —William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”, 1623

My response to Shakespeare: “Send the devils back to where they rightfully belong.”

***

Pete Hegseth’s “Hot War” to “Ensure Peace”

“Good morning and welcome to the War Department because the era of the Department of Defense is over.

….The origin dates to fourth century Rome and has been repeated ever since, including by our first commander in chief, George Washington, the first leader of the War Department. It captures a simple yet profound truth. To ensure peace, we must prepare for war. —Pete Hegseth

Nonsensical, Uninformed and Dangerous Statement

The United States of America is now officially on a war path which –if applied– threatens the future of humanity. The agenda is to “ensure peace.”

Hegseth proposes an all out war at a global level as a mean to achieving peace. The use of nuclear weapons as well as “A.I. military decision-making” are an integral part of this global military agenda.

“From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: warfighting, preparing for war and preparing to win.”

Hegseth is also intent upon eliminating the peace movement.

“That’s why pacifism is so naive and dangerous. It ignores human nature and it ignores human history.”

In the words of George W. Bush:

“I just want you to know that, when we talk about war, we’re really talking about peace.”

Engaging in war as a means to achieving peace? Since 9/11, propaganda statements abound:

The conduct of “humanitarian wars,”

America’s “War on Terrorism,”

Going after Al Qaeda,

Going after Weapons of Mass Destruction,

Responsibility to Protect (R2P),

The “Just War”

Video: Pete Hegseth’s Speech

Continuity: From the Truman Doctrine to MAGA Trump

Successive Democratic and Republican administrations, from Harry Truman to George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Donald Trump have been involved in carrying out a hegemonic blueprint for global domination, which the Pentagon calls the “Long War.”

The Truman Doctrine formulated by George Kennan at the outset of the Cold War hinted,

“to the importance of not only articulating a military solution but in maintaining the people of Asia in a state of poverty.”

What Kennan had also envisaged was a strategy of creating divisions as well as ensuring that Asian countries do not establish a relationship with the Soviet Union which would hinder US hegemonic interests.

According to Kennan:

“The day is not far off when we are going to have to deal in straight power concepts. The less we are then hampered by idealistic slogans, the better.”

There are obvious similarities of Hegseth’s statement to both the Truman Doctrine as well as the Project of the New American century (PNAC) released in September 2000 a few months before the accession of George W. Bush to the White House.

The PNAC was a neo-conservative think tank linked to the Defense-Intelligence establishment, the Republican Party and the powerful Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) which plays a behind-the-scenes role in the formulation of US foreign policy.

The PNAC’s declared objective was:

“Fight and decisively win multiple, simultaneous theater wars.”

Those proposed wars were not to be conducted in a “consecutive” fashion. One after the other. They were to be conducted simultaneously in different regions of the world. “And we shall win those wars.”

What is distinct in Hegeth’s War Department is that the “War Is Peace” doctrine is now official. The fake “Peace Department” has been replaced by “the War Department.” War is presented as an instrument of peace. Diplomacy and international relations are defunct.

…” warfighting, preparing for war and preparing to win, unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit not because we want war, no one here wants war, but it’s because we love peace. We love peace for our fellow citizens. They deserve peace, and they rightfully expect us to deliver.”

Global warfare is presented as a means to achieving peace. This forecloses de facto peace negotiations and diplomatic dialogue.

Is this not tantamount to an “unofficial” declaration of World War III?

In the words of Hegseth quoting Trump

“we have the strongest, most powerful, most lethal and most prepared military on the planet. That is true, full stop. Nobody can touch us. It’s not even close.”

The above statement is all the more dangerous inasmuch as Hegseth fails to comprehend that the United States’ military arsenal exhibits significant weaknesses in comparison to that of the Russian Federation.

“…we owe our republic a military that will win any war we choose or any war that is thrust upon us. Should our enemies choose foolishly to challenge us, they will be crushed by the violence, precision and ferocity of the War Department. In other words, to our enemies”, FAFO”

America’s “enemies” will continue to challenge Washington’s hegemonic agenda through peaceful means.

US-NATO interference as well as worldwide attempts to instrument “regime change” or color revolutions will continue to be challenged.

What is the meaning of FAFO within the US Armed Forces?

FAFO is an acronym that stands for “F— Around and Find Out.”