In late August 2026, CIA director John Ratcliffe (image below) was in Moscow on a “covert mission” involving discussions with Russia’s intelligence counterparts.

According to reports, Ratcliffe proposed a trilateral summit with a view to bringing together Trump, Zelensky and Putin “to facilitate negotiations and potentially end the war.”

Ratcliffe met Sergei Naryshkin, Head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, and Alexander Bortnikov, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

“His visit to Moscow was intended to explore whether Russian intelligence leaders could persuade Putin to resume U.S.-mediated talks with Ukraine.” Putin refused.

Flash forward to October 9, 2026: The “Russian Diesel Deal” (RDD)

The Kremlin said Putin told Trump in a phone call on Friday that Russia was ready “to supply oil” to the US and world markets.“

“The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and world markets,” the Kremlin said regarding the talks.

The Kremlin said the call between Putin and Trump, which lasted an hour and half, covered large-scale economic initiatives, including Russian fuel supplies.

“Russia to supply 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, followed by 1.5 million more, as prices soar amid the Iran war.”

“I [Trump] have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia,” he said, to deliver millions of tons of diesel fuel over the next few months. (The Guardian)

He added:

“Diesel prices for Americans and, indeed, the world, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my greatest priority.”

“Fuel prices have soared since Iran closed the strait of Hormuz, a strategically sensitive choke point that was the passageway for 20% of global oil supplies before the war. “While costs have risen for motorists – a gallon of regular fuel in the US is about $4.20 (£3.17) – it is the price of diesel, which last month hit a record high of $6.52, that has inflicted the most damage on Trump and the Republicans as November’s midterm elections approach. Diesel is the main supply chain fuel, and a rise in its costs feeds into consumer prices and also hurts US farmers, who need it to operate machinery.

U.S. Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Meeting with President Putin in September 2026

Putin says US-Russia contacts beneficial as talks begin with Witkoff and Kushner

Sat, September 5, 2026 at 5:52 p.m. UTC

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev leave a restaurant in central Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov. Our thanks to Reuters.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner discussed “substantive plans for next steps” on a path toward ending the Russian war against Ukraine during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday [September 5, 2026], a White House official told ABC News.

The official said that the plans would be “announced in the coming weeks” and said the U.S. looks forward to “equally productive meetings” with Ukraine on Sunday. The official said that Kushner and Witkoff were joined by officials from the National Security Council, State Department and Treasury Department during the discussions on “proposals to bring peace to this conflict.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stands nearby during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026.

“Diesel Peace Negotiations” Initiated in October 2026 Cancelled

On October 9, 2026, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner who were scheduled to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin in a followup meeting were obliged to cancel their trip to Moscow.

Donald Trump’s special envoys postponed their planned visit to Moscow.

The decision was largely in response to the statement of President Trump pertaining to Zelensky as well as pressures emanating from the EU and NATO.

There was opposition to the Zelensky Step Down Operation:

From the EU-NATO, from Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and many more, as well as from the CIA which instated Zelensky’s candidacy in the 2019 elections.

According to The Guardian:

Donald Trump is on a fresh collision course with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies after his stunning agreement to buy Russian diesel upended years of US and western pressure on the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy reacted furiously to Trump’s announcement of the deal with Vladimir Putin on Friday, calling it “absolutely terrible” and “not fair and not honest”.The

Russia Diesel Deal (RDD)

Coinciding with the announcement of the Russia Diesel Sale to America at rockbottom prices, Trump and Putin had telephone conversations.

While peace negotiations are pending, Putin and Trump have (informally) agreed on “regime change.” Zelensky must “step down.”

If this “Step Down” Zelensky regime change operation is carried out, Russia will insist upon targeting the two Nazi Parties which control the military and intelligence apparatus alongside NATO.

Trump on “Step Down” Zelensky

Video: Trump Wants Russian Diesel. Uncertain Peace Negotiations

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 18 languages with hyperlinks:

English, Français, عربي,Український, हिंदी, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch,

فارسی, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย

The Smoking Gun: The Kiev Regime is Controlled by Two Nazi Parties

If this “Step Down” Zelensky regime change operation is to be carried out, Russia will insist upon targeting the two Nazi Parties which under the Zelensky government control the military and intelligence apparatus alongside and in liaison with NATO.

The staged EuroMaidan Protest Movement initiated in November 2013 was led by the two Nazi parties, with Dmytro Yarosh, of the Right Sector (Pravy Sector) playing a key role as leader of the Brown Shirt Neo-Nazi paramilitary. He had called for disbanding the Party of the regions and the Communist Party.

[Image: Right Sector, EuroMaidan February 11, 2014]

The shootings of protesters by snipers were coordinated by Yarosh‘s Brown Shirts of Right Sektor and the late Andriy Parubiy leader of the Neo-Nazi Svoboda Party.

The smoking gun: Who started the war? Was it Russia in February 2022 or US-NATO in February 2014?

The answer comes from the horse’s mouth. NATO started the war in 2014, following the U.S.-sponsored 2014 Coup d’Etat in support of two Neo-Nazi Parties: Svoboda and Right Sektor.

The Coup d’Etat also marks the onslaught of the Ukraine war led by NATO. It also acknowledges that Russia did not “initiate the war” on Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia’s “Special Military Operation” (SMO)

Moscow’s peace negotiations will be predicated on the concepts underlying the 2022 SMO.

The Special Military Operation was not an “illegal invasion” (under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter). The latter states that members of the UN shall refrain: “from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

Inasmuch as the war started in 2014, Art 2(4) applies to both the Kiev Neo-Nazi regime and well as US-NATO which was behind the February 2014 U.S. sponsored illegal Coup d’Etat.

What this implies is that from a legal standpoint, US-NATO on behalf and in coordination with the US-sponsored Neo-Nazi Kiev regime had initiated a de facto undeclared war against Luhansk and Donesk.

Led by US-NATO, this was an “act of war against Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.”

Putin’s February 24, 2022 Statement

As we recall President Putin had defined a Special Military Operation (SMO) in support of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The stated objective was to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Article 51 of the UN Charter which was referred to by President Putin in his February 24, 2022 speech confirms the following:

“Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, …”

Russia’s SMO complies with the exercise of self defense. Putin in his speech (February 24, 2022) referred to:

“the fundamental threats which irresponsible Western politicians created for Russia consistently, rudely and unceremoniously from year to year. I am referring to the eastward expansion of NATO, which is moving its military infrastructure ever closer to the Russian border.”

Russia’s Peace Negotiations in 2026 will largely focus on the concepts underlying the 2022 Special Military Operation (SMO).

Below are excerpts from President Putin’s SMO February 2022 text (emphasis added), which in all likelihood will the basis for Moscow’s negotiations.

Even now, with NATO’s eastward expansion the situation for Russia has been becoming worse and more dangerous by the year. Moreover, these past days NATO leadership has been blunt in its statements that they need to accelerate and step up efforts to bring the alliance’s infrastructure closer to Russia’s borders. In other words, they have been toughening their position. We cannot stay idle and passively observe these developments. This would be an absolutely irresponsible thing to do for us. ‘Focused on their own goals, the leading NATO countries are supporting the far-right nationalists and neo-Nazis in Ukraine, those who will never forgive the people of Crimea and Sevastopol for freely making a choice to reunite with Russia. The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime. To this end, we will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation. Your fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers did not fight the Nazi occupiers and did not defend our common Motherland to allow today’s neo-Nazis to seize power in Ukraine. You swore the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people and not to the junta, the people’s adversary which is plundering Ukraine and humiliating the Ukrainian people. Those who aspire to global dominance have publicly designated Russia as their enemy. They did so with impunity.”

The Mid-Term November 2026 Elections and the Crisis of U.S. Oil Refinery

Kurt Nimmo‘s carefully documented analysis points to a serious crisis in the U.S. oil refinery business, largely attributable to the high prices of crude oil, not to mention the instability of markets.

“Here’s what Trump didn’t tell you: recent closures were corporate decisions by refinery owners, not a mandate by Democrats.” LyondellBasell Industries in Houston made a strategic decision to exit refining in March, 2025, eliminating approximately 264,000 barrels a day. Phillips 66 in Los Angeles closed in October, 2025, citing uncertain long-term sustainability amid changing market conditions, while also reporting high operating costs and low earnings.

The closure removed 139,000 barrels from the market. Valero, in Benicia, California ended refining in 2026, citing high maintenance costs and other business considerations. The corporation produced 145,000 barrels a day. The 2025 shutdowns at the LyondellBasell Houston and Phillips 66 Los Angeles refineries cut total US refining capacity by about 400,000 barrels per day. Because the two California closures eliminated roughly 17% of California’s capacity, their impact is concentrated on West Coast fuel supply and prices rather than the broader US market.

It’s correct to say Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries affect global energy markets. During his first term, Trump approved the first US provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine, notably Javelin anti-tank missiles. In 2018 and 2019, the United States notified Congress of sales totaling 360 Javelins, plus launchers, training, and related equipment. In other words, US foreign policy, under both Biden and Trump, is responsible for the current crisis. Diesel and heating oil account for nearly 30% of global petroleum use, with about one-quarter of this supply moving across borders. When Russian refinery exports drop, the impact extends beyond Europe, resulting in rising costs in transport, farming, construction, freight, and heating, all of which contribute to wider inflation. The Trump administration is responsible for raising oil prices by continuing the war against Iran. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated 7.5 million barrels per day of crude production was shut down during March, rising to an estimated 9.1 million barrels per day in April. The cost of Brent crude oil on the spot market went from $69 per barrel in 2025 to $96 in 2026. On October 5, WTI crude oil traded at $91.82 per barrel, and Brent crude at $106.13 per barrel. Trump’s misrepresentation of the facts fails to deceive the vast majority of Americans who bear the weight of his economic and foreign policy choices. MAGA paladins, however, tend to accept his folderol without question, reinforcing Orwell’s notion of doublethink—a form of indoctrination where people are expected to hold two conflicting beliefs as true, often clashing with their own memory or sense of reality. See Kurt Nimmo, Substack, October 2026

Trump does not address the failures of the U.S. oil refinery conglomerates resulting from exceedingly high crude oil prices.

Under these circumstances, The Russian Diesel Deal could result in driving several of America’s refinery companies into bankruptcy.

Important: If Trump had negotiated the import of crude oil with the Russian Federation (instead of the RDD Diesel Deal) at a “low” Russian “crude oil price,” this would have been conducive to the renewal and resumption of the U.S.-based oil refinery industry.

Contradictions

Is Trump intent upon Exporting “Russian Diesel” to the World Market under the label of “U.S Diesel” (Made in America).

Reports confirm that Iran is selling Crude Oil to Russia, which is then refined into “Russian Diesel” and sent to the U.S. under the the Trump-Putin “Russia Diesel Deal (RDD)

Concluding Remarks

What motivated Trump to negotiate the purchase of Russian Diesel (RDD)?

Is the contract with Moscow finalized? When will it be implemented?

What’s Trump’s unspoken intent?

Will the Russia Diesel Deal lead to regime change in Ukraine coupled with real peace negotiations?

Will cheap diesel oil imported from Russia for Americans have a bearing on America’s November mid-term elections?

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