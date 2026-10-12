Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Steve Devas's avatar
Steve Devas
Oct 12

This sounds like window dressing for the midterms.

I am always hopeful though. Being a realist includes great optimism for the beautiful planet we live on.

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
Oct 13

Only a thimble full and for mid terms votes or political purposes: A Thimble for a Flood: Karl W. Miller, whose assessment of the global energy emergency I (Larry C Johnson Oct 10) I rely on, puts the current global shortfall of middle distillates (diesel, gasoil and jet fuel) at a minimum of 3 million barrels a day. That gap comes from destroyed and impaired Gulf refining, disrupted crude supply to refineries abroad, damaged utilities and blocked product exports. At that rate the world must find 90 million barrels every month, 270 million barrels every 90 days and nearly 1.1 billion barrels a year, either by producing it elsewhere, drawing it from stocks or doing without. Miller expects the damaged Gulf complex to take about five years to rebuild.

Here is how the Russian deal compares:

US figures are four-week averages to 2 October 2026 as cited by Miller. The 3 mb/d gap is Miller’s proprietary minimum estimate; his calculations assume it persists.

Put simply, the entire package, if every tonne arrives, covers less than two weeks of the global shortfall. The first 300,000 tons cover about 18 hours of it.

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