[This article by Kurt Nimmo was originally published by Another Day in the Empire. You can read it here.]

FDR worked in banking and finance before becoming president. He was the prime motivator for war, although historians today characterize him as a man of the people, despite organizing a march to war that resulted in the death of nearly half a million American soldiers.

The video is taken from an unpublished manuscript, “The War Presidents.”

Click here to watch the video.

***

Kurt Nimmo is a journalist, author, and geopolitical analyst, New Mexico, United States.

If you found this article valuable, please Restack or share it with your Substack community and on social media.