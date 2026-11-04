[This article by Kurt Nimmo was originally published by Another Day in the Empire. You can read it here.]
FDR worked in banking and finance before becoming president. He was the prime motivator for war, although historians today characterize him as a man of the people, despite organizing a march to war that resulted in the death of nearly half a million American soldiers.
The video is taken from an unpublished manuscript, “The War Presidents.”
Click here to watch the video.
***
Kurt Nimmo is a journalist, author, and geopolitical analyst, New Mexico, United States.
If you found this article valuable, please Restack or share it with your Substack community and on social media.
All of them, were War Criminals, not only FDR .....,
Pitty it is not know history