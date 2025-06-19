[This article was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

Presentation to the Kuala Lumpur Conference, Perdana Global Peace Foundation Forum

Michel Chossudovsky confirms with foresight in his December 2006 presentation:

“Iran is the next phase of this war. This is not a rhetorical question, it has been confirmed by military documents and press reports. (…) In this particular case and it’s also an important landmark, Israel is slated to play a direct role in the bombing campaign so that we are evolving from an Anglo-American military operation –which is based on the integration of American and British interests in the oil industry as well as in the military industrial complex— to the participation of Israel directly in a military operation directed against Iran. I’m not suggesting that the bombing will necessarily take place or when it will take place. But it is part of the process of military planning and at this stage the military Alliance is in a state of Readiness and Israel is slated to play a major role in this military operation. … Let us debate the issue of imposing economic and political sanctions on the United States of America And in conclusion my recommendation is regime change in the United States of America” —Michel Chossudovsky, Kuala Lumpur, December 2006

See transcript below.

Video I. The War on Terror Is Fabricated

Video II. The War on Terror Is Fabricated

Transcript (First Video)

I herewith introduce to you the first speaker Mr Michel Chossudovsky.

Our first Speaker wears many hats. He is an economist from the University of Ottawa who has published several books relating to poverty, globalization and the role of international monetary institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF. He is an esteemed scholar, whose writings have been translated into more than 20 languages.

His other hats include that of an advisor to numerous governments and also consultant to International organizations such as the UNDP.

Ladies and gentlemen here is Professor Michel Chossudovsky

Dear friends, ladies and gentlemen it’s a great privilege for me to be here today as an economist in a country which is committed to National sovereignty in the economic sense of the word and at a very critical moment in the history of this country, namely in 1997 under the Helm of Prime Minister Dr Tun Mahathir, precise and specific Financial mechanisms were put in place which allowed or at least prevented the slide of the Ringgit, thereby foreclosing the possibility of massive bankruptcies and impoverishment as occurred in Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea.

And this is not a rhetorical question because war and macroeconomics are intimately related. These so-called free market reforms have been essentially an instrument of dramatic impoverishment of millions of people around the world and the fact that Malaysia was able under very difficult conditions to foreclose this catastrophe.

It will be a landmark certainly in the nation’s history for years to come.

Today the world is at the Crossroads of the most serious crisis in modern history

The United States has launched together with its indefectible British ally a military adventure which threatens the future of humanity. it is also coupled as I mentioned by these deadly macroeconomic reforms

The war has an economic rationale to it. It is certainly does not have the objective of weeding out terrorism.

It has underlying economic objectives, the most important of which as far as the Middle East war is concerned is securing control over oil reserves.

It is characterized by Advanced weapons systems.

This morning Helen Caldicott focused on the on the issue of nuclear weapons there’s the whole doctrine of preemptive nuclear war which is of course crucial but one thing which I think is very important to understand is how the concepts have been turned upside down as far as nuclear weapons are concerned.

The United States has developed a new generation of what we call tactical nuclear weapons the mini-nukes namely small nuclear weapons but in fact they’re not so small [in terms of yield and explosive capacity] they are between 1/3 and six times a Hiroshima bomb and what has happened is that these nuclear weapons now after a period of review are considered “safe for civilians” because the explosion is underground.

Bear in mind, it’s a bit like the Advisory on a packet of cigarettes which says smoking is dangerous for your health.

Now what has happened which is very important is that the Pentagon has gone through and has enlisted scientists and research labs and they essentially say that these explosions are underground and they are safe for civilians.

And in 2003, a December decision of the Senate ultimately approved the use of tactical nuclear weapons in conventional War theaters.

This decision has not been reported extensively or even in in a minimal way in the international press but what this means today in addition to the debate that we had this morning on nuclear weapons that this new generation of nuclear weapons now has been reclassified as a conventional weapon which can be used in conventional War theaters that is precisely the nature of that Senate decision and it is also slated to be used in the next phase of this of this war coupled with the military agenda uh which is a war Without Borders we see the emergence within the Western European countries, particularly the United States Canada, Britain, Australia we see the emergence of a police state apparatus, we see the criminalization of what I would describe as the criminalization of Justice because ultimately those who decide on the judicial system are the war criminals and we have a whole pattern and structure of arbitrary arrests of individuals who are tagged or targeted as alleged terrorists.

Dear ladies and gentlemen, the war on terrorism which is the main justification for waging a war of Conquest which is clearly acknowledged in Military and National Security documents that the war on terrorism is fabricated. It fabricates an enemy.

The enemy is presented: it is the image of the enemy Bin Laden in fact the whole issue becomes so absurd if you read some of the speeches and the National Security documents.

Osama Bin Laden is presented as a nuclear power, okay Al-Qaeda is presented as capable of setting off nuclear explosions so that it is an upcoming nuclear power and therefore this justifies the development of preemptive nuclear weapons for defensive purposes and so on and the use of these tactical nuclear weapons deployed in a conventional War theaters.

This is the map of the area as you see it.

Transcript (Second Video)

It is totally militarized. it’s a region which encompasses some 60% of global oil and gas reserves at least according to the estimates now 60% of global oil and gas reserves is something about 30 times those of the United States of America so we can understand the economic and strategic nature of this region.

We see of course Saudi Arabia the largest with the largest reserves followed by Iraq with 11% of total oil and gas reserves. Iran is number three and essentially this war is a war of conquest of oil reserves. it’s not the sole purpose of this war but it is certainly one of the key objectives is to secure c control and confiscate of course the resources and assets of the countries under attack.

Iran is the next phase of this war. This is not a rhetorical question it has been confirmed in military documents and press reports.

In this particular case and it’s also an important landmark, Israel is slated to play a direct role in the bombing campaign so that we are evolving from an Anglo-American military operation which is based on the integration of American and British interests in the oil industry as well as in the the military industrial complex to the participation of Israel directly in a military operation directed against Iran.

The preparations for this campaign have already been completed .

I should mention that this involves also the participation of Turkey. There have been joint military exercises which occurred earlier this year and there has been a large stockpiling of both conventional as well as nuclear weapons in preparation for a possible bombing

I’m not suggesting that the bombing will necessarily take place or when it will take place. But it is part of the process of military planning and at this stage the military Alliance is in a state of Readiness and Israel is slated to play the major role in this military operation.

Now if you look at the region and you have an understanding of the geopolitics you’ll realize immediately that if Israel becomes officially part of the military axis– it’s unofficial up to now– immediately what’s going to happen is that the war is going to spread to the entire Middle Eastern region.

We have here distinct War theaters essentially Afghanistan, Iraq and Palestine. This conflict also extends into Iran and Syria. The entire Middle Eastern region will flare up and we should not exclude the possibility as Helen Caldicott warned this morning that the military Alliance could contemplate the use of [tactical] nuclear weapons.

Why because in the logic of military planning, these [tactical] nuclear weapons have already been reclassified and that means that a three star general could decide reading the military manuals that these are safe for civilians and go ahead and use them and he doesn’t need any permission to do it.

They’re stockpiled they’re there and they are safe for civilians so if they’re safe for civilians I’m going to use them and that is precisely the danger which underlies of course the entire propaganda campaign if we just have one I hope I get through this the next two minutes but I think we should understand that : this is a quote from a document which is called the Project for The New American Century.

It was actually released in September 2000 and it identifies very clearly the ultimate objectives of US foreign policy and Military strategy –bear with me– to defend the American homeland of course against who? gainst the terrorists in fact it’s a pretext to establish the Homeland Security State and the derogation of civil rights across the land but this particular objective which is so clear it says ‘fight and decisively win multiple simultaneous major theater Wars” which means that the United States is from its own statements involved in a war of global conquest, ultimately targeting Russia and China through these simultaneous theater wars as well as what they call constabulary functions which are the functions of surveillance and control through selective bombing ands the sending in of Special Forces and so on so fort.

The last objective of this of PNAC is essentially the development of new weapon systems, nuclear weapons militarization of space, and so on.

So that this is the project and we are told that the war has a humanitarian mandate, that the war is to weed out terrorists and I can tell you from extensive research that first of all Al-Qaeda is a creation of the US intelligence apparatus. It’s extremely well documented. Many of the terrorist attacks are in fact orchestrated by US intelligence.

And in conclusion my recommendation is regime change in the United States of America, regime change in the United Kingdom.

Let us debate the issue of imposing economic and political sanctions on the United States of America.