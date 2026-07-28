[This article by Robert J. Burrowes was originally published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

‘First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.’

—Martin Niemöller, a prominent Lutheran pastor, wrote these words after spending eight years in Nazi prisons and concentration camps from 1937-1945.

One of the most enduring beliefs held by the bulk of the human population is that wars are fought to be won.

Another is that wars are fought to ‘defend’ one or more nation-states (or other political group) against what people are told is a threat to some vital aspect of their national security, invariably including the lives of members of their own population.

A third widely-held belief is that politicians and officers directing the war strategy for your country (or group) are interested in minimizing casualties among your own population.

But as I explained briefly in a recent article – see ‘Resisting the New World Order: Your Technocratic Slave Camp’ – these and other common beliefs about wars (and many other subjects not considered here), including the political and legal infrastructure in which they are supposed to be contained, are simply delusions promoted by Elite-owned and controlled media and social media to consolidate your existing prejudices – nationalism being a key one in this context – distract you from any genuinely critical analysis that might make you question the dominant (that is, Elite) narratives and overwhelm you with an unending stream of trivia. As a result, the typical individual is left in a state of perpetual confusion: bereft of the capacity to think, feel and analyze, let alone to act powerfully in response.

But if wars are not meant to be won, why are they fought at all?

In essence, wars are fought to achieve three primary, interrelated outcomes:

1. a restructuring of world order in which any particular war is just one step in a wider, longer term program to establish Elite (now technocratic) control over the Earth, its (remaining) human population and all of its resources,

2. significant (and ultimately substantial) human depopulation (with combatants and civilians on both sides of a war, as well as third party populations, being equally expendable), and

3. greater Elite profits.

For these three outcomes to be achieved, it is vital that there are as many wars being fought as possible at any one time and that they are fought for as long as possible: ideally, they must become, in a sense, ‘perpetual’ in the way that US wars on Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan dragged on for decades and many other ‘less prominent’ wars have too.

For centuries then, one primary element in the formula for achieving these three outcomes of war has been through Elite control of governments; this is largely achieved through ensuring government indebtedness to the Elite through its ownership and control of the banking system.

And the most effective way to maintain and expand this government indebtedness is to ensure that war is perpetual. Among others, this point has been made by G. Edward Griffin in his classic work The Creature from Jekyll Island in which he carefully explained the five points of what he called ‘The Rothschild Formula’ wherein nations are ongoingly entrapped in a perpetual cycle of paying for war through debt, noting also that ‘it may be necessary to finance both sides of the conflict’. Thus, while always proclaiming the virtues of peace, ‘the unspoken objective is perpetual war’. See The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve 5th ed. pp. 217-234. There is another account that identifies the membership of the Elite, its historical origins and how it exercises control over governments in Historical Analysis of the Global Elite: Ransacking the World Economy Until ‘You’ll Own Nothing.’

In this way, the maximum number of people (soldiers and civilians) are killed (whether by weapons or by the ‘spin-off’ impacts of them, including the starvation of third-party populations), the remainder are put under more direct (and, more recently, technocratic) control and profits are maximized through weapons sales, improved access to key resources (particularly land, energy and minerals) and rebuilding destroyed infrastructure that, these days, is increasingly technocratized during rebuilding. On the latter point, see ‘Like Halliburton in Iraq, BlackRock to Rake in a Trillion Rebuilding the Destruction They Financed in Ukraine’.

War for Technocracy

But times have changed. And while none of the fundamental objectives of war has changed, the manner in which these objectives are achieved has evolved as technological advances create new possibilities for killing and control, some of them more obscure than others. In essence, these include new ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance) capacities, new weapons systems and new targets.

And while many of these technologies may be ‘battle-tested’ on a military battlefield (such as Ukraine or Iran) or during a genocide such as that being conducted against the Palestinians – see, for example, The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation around the World – they are ultimately intended (and already deployed in many contexts) for use against the vast bulk of the human population; that is, us.

Beyond the killing of many of us, control of the remainder is the intention.

[Image: Peter Thiel (Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 3.0)]

According to Peter Thiel, one of the founders of Palantir, the technology company building significant elements of the technocracy:

The initial founding vision was that we were going to use technology to change the whole world and basically overturn the monetary system of the world… We could never win an election on getting certain things because we were in such a small minority, but maybe you could unilateral[ly] change the world without having to constantly convince people and beg people and plead with people who are never going to agree with you through technological means, and this is where I think technology is this incredible alternative to politics. See ‘Peter Thiel: The Billionaire Buying the End of Democracy’.

Among others, when analyst Iain Davis studied the ideology behind the Elite plan his conclusion was simple: ‘This vice-like behavioural control of populations is at the heart of Praxian ideology.’ See ‘The Praxian Genocidal Kill Chain – Part 1’.

To reiterate then: In this context, control means that the Elite plans to kill off many of us and impose technocratic rule on the remaining human population, most of whom will be transhumanized. For a fine, detailed elaboration of the Elite plan, see Patrick Wood’s The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism.

And Wood’s ‘Technocracy News & Trends’ is the authoritative source keeping track of developments in relation to technocracy and transhumanism.

ISTAR & other Technological Capacities

Many advances in ISTAR capacities have been made possible by the deployment of 5G (and soon 6G), and while there is no doubt that this substantially enhances the military capacity to perform many intelligence, surveillance and other functions – for one discussion, see ‘How the 5G network could benefit the military’ – it is also the case that this technology is being used to vastly expand Elite control over the human population generally.

In essence, because the plan is to imprison those left alive as slaves in a technocratic ‘smart city’, the deployment of 5G is enabling a combination of technologies that allow comprehensive (not just mass) surveillance, digitization of our identity and money, as well as robotization of the workforce, policing and the military; geofencing to confine us within the few kilometres between our allocated sleeping quarters and workplace; measures to restructure the global economy in favour of the mega-corporations and consolidation of ownership and control of agricultural land as well as the production, distribution and even nature of the world’s food supply (which will have you eating synthesized, food-like substances that are largely devoid of nutrition). It also includes the power to control the narrative by using government and corporate media and social media to promote Elite propaganda while censoring the truth.

How will this be achieved? Obviously, mainly using technology: Using computers, drones, smart phones, GPS devices, smart TVs and other household devices, social media, smart meters, surveillance cameras, facial recognition software, online banking, license plate readers and driverless cars, you will live under constant surveillance and be readily controlled whether in your sleeping quarters, car or out in the community. And you will be photographed many times each day. Your DNA will not be your own, your internet access will be monitored and controlled; and like everything, your access will depend on your compliance with elite directives.

Combined with economic measures, particularly including changes to banking, a financial transaction control grid is being created: cash is being eliminated and we will be forced to use digital payments using programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies.

As mentioned, all of these technologies are largely dependent on 5G for optimal functioning. When combined, they will be able to digitize our identity and connect it with our bank, health, legal and other records to create a social credit score that will determine what we can and cannot do and where we can do it.

In short, we will be locked in a technological prison, whether it is our sleeping quarters, our car or our local community, in a ‘smart city’. Physical prisons will no longer matter because everywhere will be the prison.

But even if the control over your life that you will lose doesn’t concern you, this article will explain another reason to resist 5G: ‘Deadly Rainbow: Will 5g Precipitate The Extinction Of All Life On Earth?’

New Weapons Systems

Given the highly militarized world in which we live, substantial research and development budgets ensure the routine production of new and, usually, superior weapons systems. While all of these, when they become public, are usually ‘justified’ by the usual propaganda – they are ‘imperative for national defense’ – the reality is that they can and will be used against civilians.

Remember the atomic weapons dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Out of the hundreds of thousands killed or injured in those blasts, how many were soldiers? Was the fire-bombing of Dresden during World War II intended to kill combatants?

Nothing has changed since World War II and international treaties that supposedly protect civilians in wartime are meaningless.

The Elite still has you in its sights.

Here’s a sample of new (or old but well concealed) weapons systems:

[Image: Tux, the mascot of Linux, created by Larry Ewing (CC0)]

1. Computer systems make possible cyber attacks on ‘enemy’ command, control and communications facilities thus disrupting civilian or military operations. See ‘Britain is “at war every day” due to constant cyber attacks, Chief of the Defence Staff says’.

But it is not just Britain that is ‘at war’: so are you. And unless you are using a Linux program to run your computer (and Graphene OS for your phone) and boycotting all corporate software programs (including in relation to email, social media, internet searching, video watching and communications), to defend your online privacy, you are simply surrendering all of the data the Elite needs to enslave or kill you some time in the next few years.

2. Advances in the use of satellite-based technologies are rapidly expanding the capacity for widespread lethality. For example, President Putin recently implied on record that Russia’s satellite constellation will be used to control heavy strike drones – see ‘Orbital Chessboard: Starlink Sits On The Throne, But The Sky Is Getting Crowded And Angry’ – but these can be used against civilians as well as soldiers. And Russia’s constellation is modest compared to the Starlink constellation owned by Elon Musk.

3. Geoengineering weapons (such as directed energy weapons) can be used to destroy a civilian target as the Twin Towers were on 9/11 in 2001 – see Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-Energy Technology on 9/11 and 9/11 Enemies: Foreign and Domestic – and in Maui in 2023 to conceal a purpose in accord with Elite design. See ‘Telltale Evidence That Lahaina Was Destroyed By Directed Energy Weapons’.

But there is a range of geoengineering weapons available and these are being deployed regularly, particularly in recent years, against civilian populations and infrastructure, consistent with the Elite plan. See, for example, Geoengineered Transhumanism: How the Environment Has Been Weaponized by Chemicals, Electromagnetism & Nanotechnology for Synthetic Biology, Global WAR-NING: Geoengineering Is Wrecking Our Planet and Humanity and ‘Whoever Is In Charge Of Geoengineering Operations Needs To Be Prosecuted For Crimes Against Humanity And Our Biosphere’.

4. New weapons of devastating speed and/or destructive power are being deployed at least one of which can destroy entire countries. For just two of his analyses of weapons systems, see Drago Bosnic’s articles ‘Why Russia finally confirmed – RS-28 “Sarmat” has unlimited range?’ and ‘Kiev regime still trying to denigrate “Zircon”, claims it’s “ballistic” missile’.

Of course, whether a nuclear weapon or a weapon such as the RS-28 Sarmat is used, as with all of the weapons mentioned here, clearly there can be no distinction between combatants and civilians, even if this issue is ever considered, which is unlikely.

5. There is a new range of AI-based weaponry, including ‘autonomous’ weaponry, enabling an entire generation of weapons systems perhaps, most notably ‘AI digital kill chains’. These were discussed by Palantir cofounder and CEO Alex Karp in 2023. Watch ‘CEO Alex Karp discusses how Palantir is making AI digital kill chains operational across the globe’.

What is a digital kill chain? According to Lt General Philip Campose (Retd), it is the process whereby, and timeframe within which, ‘a force can detect, process, decide, and strike the adversary’s critical targets’. See ‘The digital kill-chain: Russia’s mastery of a critical skill in modern warfare’. This process is reduced from days to hours or, sometimes, minutes with the degree of human engagement in the process highly variable. And this is one reason why so many ‘mistakes’ (that is, unintended killings) are made.

[Image source]

But notice the absence of reference to military targets in this definition. Karp, an arch-Zionist, has been happy for Palantir technology to ‘identify’ Palestinians murdered during the genocide in Gaza. But the technology is also being used to spy on us all as the technocratic state is built around us.

While some of these new technologies are well known, it does not mean that their dangers are equally appreciated, especially those that are aggressively promoted as central to our ‘privacy and security’.

6. Despite the lethality of the weapons systems above, undoubtedly one of the most effective weapon technologies in this category to date has been vaccines, with the documented death toll from this weapon, as well as its incapacitating impacts on vast numbers of others, now extensive. For just one source that cites 1349 other sources, see Sayer Ji’s ‘Vaccination’.

For the primary statistical study of deaths from the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’, the work of preeminent statistician Professor Denis Rancourt and his colleagues is instructive: ‘Covid-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere’ which is briefly reported here: ‘Global Study Links 17 Million Deaths to COVID-19 Vaccine, Reveals 0.126% Mortality Rate’. There is a recent updated summary from Rancourt, also highlighting the seriously adverse impact of ‘government assaults’ here: ‘Eight pivotal facts about Covid-period excess mortality’.

And while micro- and nanocontamination from vaccines and other sources has long been documented – see ‘New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination’ – it is now at dangerous levels worldwide. The website ‘Unhackable Animal’ offers a photo gallery (in development) and a lengthy book of 344 color microscopy images, coupled with short essays, of blood taken by ‘The Micronauts’, an international group of researchers, that reveals ‘assembled synthetic biology and nanotechnology contamin[ants] from hundreds of samples, including drinking water, pharmaceuticals, supplements, dermal patches, nasal swabs, household products, environmental samples and bodily fluids, documenting evidence of the undisclosed adulteration of our bodies and the environment…. [demonstrating] how we are unknowingly being hacked by the transhumanist and AI Biodigital convergence agenda to merge organic life with technology.’ See Nano Nano: Microscopy Investigations.

New Targets

As should now be obvious, the Elite has conducted an increasingly sophisticated and complex war over recent centuries as new technologies have been developed, some of which have made it possible to expand the range of targets.

Undoubtedly the most critical development in this regard concerns weapons to control the human mind, a very long-term undertaking that now involves a vast range of technologies and takes place in four dimensions: psychological mind control, political mind control, medical mind control, and technological mind control. These capacities are already deployed. See ‘The Elite’s 5,000-Year War on Your Mind is Climaxing: Can We Defeat it?’

Some of these technologies offer the possibility of directly interfering with – that is, changing – human sensory, cognitive, emotional and perceptual capacities to shape beliefs and behaviours. This domain (in whatever variation) has long been attractive to the military. It is sometimes referred to as ‘cognitive warfare’ – see ‘NATO Declares War on Your Brain: Dissent Is Now a “Cognitive Vulnerability” That Must Be Fixed’ – or ‘5th generation warfare’. See ‘Your Guide to 5th-Generation Warfare’.

The essence of these technologies is simple: the target is citizens (not armies or guerrillas) and the battlefield is the mind (not a location somewhere).

Czech researcher Mojmír Babáček, who has long studied this subject, concluded his 2004 study with this warning:

One clear consequence of the continuation of the apparent politics of secrecy surrounding technologies enabling remote control of the human brain is that the governments, who own such technologies, could use them without having to consult public opinion. Needless to say, any meaningful democracy in today’s world could be disrupted, through secret and covert operations. It is not inconceivable that in the future, entire population groups subjected to mind control technologies, could be living in a ‘fake democracy’ where their own government or a foreign power could broadly shape their political opinions by means of mind control technologies. See ‘Electromagnetic and Informational Weapons: The Remote Manipulation of the Human Brain’.

Or the Elite, while directing its puppets in government and the technology sphere, could shape your perception of your existence in one of their ‘smart city’ slave camps so that you believe you are living an ideal life.

Without a mind of your own, the Elite will have total control of your being.

In essence, it is a very long time since the bodies of enemy combatants with a weapon were, in theory at least, the sole target. You – your body and your mind – are now the target.

Which is why the most dangerous weapons are the ones targeting you that you do not, or cannot, perceive.

Resisting the Elite’s War on Humanity

So if we are to defend ourselves against the Elite program to kill or enslave us all, it is crucial that more people understand that program and that those who are courageous enough to do so, take strategic action to resist it.

This requires us to resist war itself, but also the technocratic program that underpins it.

Therefore we must undermine both the existing foundations that make war possible and also those other technological foundations being put in place to kill or control us all. The strategic goals necessary to achieve the former are identified here: ‘Strategic Goals for Ending War’.

And the strategic goals necessary to defeat the Elite-driven effort to impose a technocratic control grid on the human population have been identified on the ‘We Are Human We Are Free’ website, which identifies 30 strategic goals but also includes a one-page flyer (available in 24 languages) which nominates those actions that must be undertaken as a priority if we are to defeat the rapidly advancing planetary technocracy.

Most fundamentally of all, we must nurture our children to be powerful defenders of human liberty rather than submissive participants in the Elite’s technocratic war on humanity. See ‘My Promise to Children’, ‘Why Violence?’ and ‘Fearless Psychology and Fearful Psychology: Principles and Practice’.

Each component of this strategy will require ongoing effort to mobilize enough people to take action.

Conclusion

The rapidly advancing Elite takeover will require committed individual and community effort to defeat it.

There are some vital actions that you will need to take if you wish to defend yourself. They cannot be done for you.

And there are critical actions that will require community effort.

The challenge for those who are aware already is to commit themselves to acting strategically and engaging others to do so too.

Or, as Martin Niemoller wrote following the Nazi takeover in Germany and his eight years in Nazi prisons and concentration camps: ‘Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.’

***

Robert J. Burrowes has a lifetime commitment to understanding and ending human violence. He has done extensive research since 1966 in an effort to understand why human beings are violent and has been a nonviolent activist since 1981. He is the author of ‘Why Violence?’ His email address is flametree@riseup.net and his website is here.

He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).