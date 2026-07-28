Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
10h

And as always, the hasbara, the propaganda, the engineering consent, the Eddy Bernays-Freud mind-washing and agnotology "thing" is working OVERTIME.

Good War? WWII? WWI? This is the lie of war, man.

War is Still a Lie . . . still hell, still destruction, still profit, still a racket, still an investment, still death to cultures

Listen to David Swanson here:

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/war-is-still-a-lie-still-hell-still

I'd like to have Michel on my radio show, which actually airs on a Pacific-connected station here in the Snakes of America, Oh Pioneer Oregon.

haederpaul@gmail.com

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