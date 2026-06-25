Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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currer's avatar
currer
12h

Thanks for this, very timely as we in the UK are being subjected to abnormal hot weather. Just another stress to wear down our resistance to the predator class.

I doubt that any international agreements hold in the current state of undeclared war by unconventional means against the populations of the earth. Biological warfare is also illegal, but that has not stopped the predator class.

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
12h

U.S. President Lyndon Johnson once bellowed, in a speech he made: IF YOU CAN CONTROL THE WEATHER YOU CAN CONTROL THE WORLD.

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