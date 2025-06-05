Michel Chossudovsky

Redskelton
1d

Believing the U.N. is akin to stopping war is a fundamental mistake.

It has one job; peace. And it has failed every year and is a useless organization run by unelected mafia muppets that Jim Henson wouldn't handle.

Today the U.N. is occupied entirely by the Nation bankrupting mafia and bank robbing interests which overthrew every Democratic Country on Earth.

The One World Government now has 17 goals to enslave the planet. It is helping to implement digital prison and exterminate life for the eugenicsists that founded and use it as a lair.

A group of foundations that were used to poison the public with injections reside in Switzerland and act with impunity over the world.

The gangrene energy policies come from the same sociopaths that want to exterminate 90% of the planet.

These unaccountable centralized authorities only accomplish robbing people and countries of sovereignty and killing them off.

The U.N. and the E.U. should be abandoned. And nuked from outer space as proof of communism failing forever. Russia wants no part of totalitarian communist hell implemented by Jews or anyone else. Learn to speak Russian if this war makes it to Europe. Europeans will never wage war for the ridiculous hedge fund retards places in positions of power by the incompetent fools who bankrupt the planet.

Rob (c137)
1d

It's easy to see that the UN was set up to be a fake democracy as they set up single veto rights.

If the majority of the countries want something, why does one spoiled nation get to stop it?

I recall my high school teacher saying that the League of Nations was disbanded in favor of the UN to water down the ability to stop unilateral war and genocide.

We are seeing this in action today.

