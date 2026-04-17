Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Charles A Gillard's avatar
Charles A Gillard
5h

Nor can western addiction to permanent war futility cope with the reality of a Whole Earth instead of right or left hemispheres there is also Asia rising in order to survive as holistic thinking is required for a planet to outgrow male monotheistic madness based on dominance.

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Donna
8h

https://youtu.be/Us-TVg40ExM?si=S2jiyb4AJeJehvcr

Stand By Me | Playing For Change | Song Around The World

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