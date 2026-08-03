Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Mike's avatar
Mike
6h

It's good for us to be aware of these abuses. I've worked at call center jobs here in the USA that, although not as extremely bad as the call centers in Jamaica, still very bad in terms of wages near the minimum, no dignity, no appreciation, poor equipment with computer screens that cause eye strain, and stale air to breathe. That said, I was desperate for money, so I stayed there for a year until something a little better came along. Bottom line: that sweat shop job I had was better than no job. I mention this because I don't want you to think I'm some rich snob who invests in sweat shops or supports such abusive entities.

My point is: if a person in Jamaica did not have that sweat shop job, what would they be doing? What type of job would they have? This is not to excuse the greed of big corporations and those individuals who exploit the poverty of others. I just would like to ask you, since you pointed out the problem, do you have a feasible, realistic solution? I would love to know.

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Denise's avatar
Denise
4h

They don’t care about anyone’s humanity. The corporate billionaire class. They’re vile, degenerate parasites. Feeding off our labor. For a meek penance. In their minds, the average human is going by the wayside. They’re psychopaths/sociopaths. Ruling the world. At our expense. Unfortunately for us all. Not just Jamaicans.

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