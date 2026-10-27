Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
7hEdited

Excellent! If only things were that simple anymore. Today, because most people turn their backs on their Creator, Jesus the Messiah, and we are getting closer to His return, they are being taken over by evil more and more. Thus, it is getting increasingly dangerous to go out in the woods anymore, or to mingle with people (especially when most of them are shedding the biological weapon mRNA "vaccines"). I don't like sitting on my butt, and I love hiking in God's nature, but I do it less and less because evil is taking over. How else do you explain the hospital personnel going crazy, going along with and using protocols that literally murdered people (and that they're still doing, and it's getting worse)? They knew what they were doing, no matter how brainwashed they were to go along and keep their jobs, the ultimate in narcissism (there jobs and doing what they were told was supposedly more important than the lives and true wellbeing of countless patients). We're in a sense already in the stages of a zombie apocalypse, where people increasingly do harm to others, people that a few years ago wouldn't have harmed a soul. If they've been jabbed by the "vaccines", it not only effects them physically, but also mentally, and many of them are becoming uncontrollable zombies. Welcome to less and less liberty, freedom and the enjoyment of nature. We have entered hell on Earth in this world.

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Cynthia's avatar
Cynthia
5h

My Mom would say, “Go chase your self”.

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