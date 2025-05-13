Who Is Nikola Tesla?
“… The Whole Earth will be Converted into a Huge Brain.” (N. Tesla, 99 Years Ago in January 1926)
Very few people know who Nikola Tesla is.
They have heard of the Tesla electric car, but generally the broader public is unfamiliar with Nikola Tesla, the Serbian scientist and his pathbreaking inventions in electricity and wireless technology.
Many of his inventions were stolen by US corporations.
Wireless technology was in large part based on Tesla inventions. Nikola Tesla foresaw the advent of the cell phone MORE THAN NINETY-NINE YEARS AGO back in 1926:
“We shall be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance. … and the instruments through which we shall be able to do this will be amazingly simple compared with our present telephone. A man will be able to carry one in his vest pocket.”
In a January 30, 1926 interview in Collier’s, Tesla revealed with tremendous foresight what a future world with wireless technology would look like. In other words, he described the world in which we live in today.
“When wireless technology is perfectly applied, the whole earth will be converted into a huge brain.”
Does this not describe our world today?
In fact Tesla described a world beyond today’s world:
“Belted parking towers will arise in our large cities, and the roads will be multiplied through sheer necessity, or finally rendered unnecessary when civilization exchanges wheels for wings.”
Tesla’s perspective was largely humanitarian reflecting a historical commitment to social progress. It was unduly optimistic. The military applications of wireless technology which constitute the basis of modern warfare were not mentioned. Neither did he focus on the potential impacts of wireless radiation on human health (beware of 5G: a health hazard for future generations and the public is not informed).
See the two selected texts below.
—Michel Chossudovsky, May 2025
Tesla’s Historic 1926 Interview
(Emphasis added)
[Image: 1920s telephone, M.Ch. private collection.]
From the inception of the wireless system,… I saw that this new art of applied electricity would be of greater benefit to the human race than any other scientific discovery, for it virtually eliminates distance.
The majority of the ills from which humanity suffers are due to the immense extent of the terrestrial globe and the inability of individuals and nations to come into close contact.
“Wireless will achieve the closer contact through transmission of intelligence, transport of our bodies and materials and conveyance of energy.
When wireless is perfectly applied the whole earth will be converted into a huge brain,which in fact it is, all things being particles of a real and rhythmic whole. We shall be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance.
Not only this, but through television and telephony we shall see and hear one another as perfectly as though we were face to face, despite intervening distances of thousands of miles; and the instruments through which we shall be able to do his will be amazingly simple compared with our present telephone.
A man will be able to carry one in his vest pocket. [i.e. a mobile cell phone]
We shall be able to witness and hear events–the inauguration of a President, the playing of a world series game, the havoc of an earthquake or the terror of a battle–just as though we were present.
When the wireless transmission of power is made commercial, transport and transmission will be revolutionized. Already motion pictures have been transmitted by wireless over a short distance.
Later the distance will be illimitable, and by later I mean only a few years hence. Pictures are transmitted over wires–they were telegraphed successfully through the point system thirty years ago. When wireless transmission of power becomes general, these methods will be as crude as is the steam locomotive compared with the electric train.
Perhaps the most valuable application of wireless energy will be the propulsion of flying machines, which will carry no fuel and will be free from any limitations of the present airplanes and dirigibles. We shall ride from New York to Europe in a few hours. International boundaries will be largely obliterated and a great step will be made toward the unification and harmonious existence of the various races inhabiting the globe. Wireless will not only make possible the supply of energy to region, however inaccessible, but it will be effective politically by harmonizing international interests; it will create understanding instead of differences.
Modern systems of power transmission will become antiquated. Compact relay stations one half or one quarter the size of our modern power plants will be the basis of operation–in the air and under the sea, for water will effect small loss in conveying energy by wireless.”
Present wireless receiving apparatus … will be scrapped for much simpler machines; static and all forms of interference will be eliminated, so that innumerable transmitters and receivers may be operated without interference. It is more than probable that the household’s daily newspaper will be printed ‘wirelessly’ in the home during the night. Domestic management–the problems of heat, light and household mechanics–will be freed from all labor through beneficent wireless power.
I foresee the development of the flying machine exceeding that of the automobile, and I expect Mr. Ford to make large contributions toward this progress. The problem of parking automobiles and furnishing separate roads for commercial and pleasure traffic will be solved. Belted parking towers will arise in our large cities, and the roads will be multiplied through sheer necessity, or finally rendered unnecessary when civilization exchanges wheels for wings.
The world’s internal reservoirs of heat, indicated by frequent volcanic eruptions, will be tapped for industrial purposes. In an article I wrote twenty years ago I defined a process for continuously converting to human use part of the heat received from the sun by the atmosphere. Experts have jumped to the conclusion that I am attempting to realize a perpetual-motion scheme. But my process has been carefully worked out. It is rational.”
(Quoted from John B. Kennedy, An Interview with Nikola Tesla, Collier Magazine, January 30, 1926)
***
Ron Kovac built a working model of Tesla’s 1899 Colorado Springs transmitter to investigate the Power Wave.
This paper explains his simulation of Tesla’s experiments and the results.
Introduction
In the winter of 1899 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a man named Nikola Tesla constructed a laboratory and a device to generate and test powerful electromagnetic waves. So peculiar were the frequencies and duration of these waves that, once generated, they would encircle the earth and reinforce subsequent waves generated an instant later by the same machine.
Each successive power pulse would add its increment of energy to the previous pulses until the cumulative power total was very great.
This power is currently viewed as accumulated in the resonant cavity between the ionosphere and the ground.
The cavity was described by W. O. Schumann and is now named the Schumann Cavity. (3) So great was the power accumulated, Tesla claimed that people anywhere could simply reach up and get it from the total power for work or transportation. To obtain the power one needed an antenna device for reaching up – something smaller and more portable than the wave generator itself.
I believe that Power Wave generation for earth resonance and the convenient long distance reception of this power required that the Power Wave be sinusoidal and of a combined high and low frequency. This wave shape was possible with Tesla’s 1899 equipment.
When Nikola Tesla studied I think in Prague Electrical Engineering he saw the parks of the brushes of the electric motor.
After asking his Prof if there was a way to remove the brushes the prof then said it was impossible.
Later Tesla invented the 4 tuned circuit as a basis of the induction motor and the radio and so on.
Tesla is my hero.
Nikola Tesla was also Ill when his parents wanted him to become a preacher just like his father.
He spent a year in Bed.
Only after being allowed to study mechanics he was cured...
He also credited his Mother for her inventiveness.
And Thomas Edison conned NT of 50.000 USD and even killed an Elephant and invented the Electric Chair so people would see the Dangers of AC... the power we all use today.
He was well aware of weaponised uses for such tech - as one of his biographies clearly shows.
Wizard - The Life & Times of Nikola Tesla by Marc Seifer.
Well worth a read for the gestalt as well as the man and his work.
There was a naivete in many then, that terrible weapons would end (deter) war - especially if accessible to all nations.
The concept of 'brain' has also changed since then, but many aspects of the old 'control model' persist. Tesla was a 'receiver' who could also hold imaged working models and test them mentally. It isn't wrong that tech exceeding our level of responsibility gets 'shut down'.
We often interpret pathologically - as agents of violation, deprivation and denial - while neglecting the terrain - and I mean the psychic-emotional terrain - not merely the physical world.
Underneath all appearances to the contrary, minds are joined - that is they partake of Mind and are not really separate. Communication and exchange are the basis for life. Resonance is key.
All minds are receivers - but to what are they attuned or focused upon?
Rules and filters to communication set local or personal distortions; the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil - or Judgements set over and apart from Living - set a fragmented or split mind to seek completion externally - which can also be called seeking to 'create' life in our own image. The ego is a replica of symbolic representations - by which we be-live the effects as 'causes' or creative agents or powers in their own right.
Our true Cause is thus masked over while minds run on a mis-taken inheritance.
Mind is NOT a brain, but the filtering of (unconscious) Communication operates as IF an independent or autonomous 'consciousness'. Not unlike Plato's Cave.
That a split-minded humanity seeks to marketise and weaponise Everything that comes into its consciousness reflects a 'father' or Past as Separation trauma - of dispossession and loss of control. This is what drives those who believe disconnection from the whole, from Life or Being - aka God - but by no means patented by any personal claims or definitions.
Awakening responsibility for consciousness instead of being driven by past conditioning is the 'crossover point' for recognition and release of a mindset that does not serve or truly represent who we now recognise and at least partially accept ourself to be. This is a living transformation that cannot be technologised, defined, predicted or controlled.
Nor need it be - but by the attempt we not only engage futility, but suffer the loss of a true appreciation for being. This can be ingeniously masked in 'substitutions' for love, but there is no substitute for love.