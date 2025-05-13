Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Fritz Freud
1d

When Nikola Tesla studied I think in Prague Electrical Engineering he saw the parks of the brushes of the electric motor.

After asking his Prof if there was a way to remove the brushes the prof then said it was impossible.

Later Tesla invented the 4 tuned circuit as a basis of the induction motor and the radio and so on.

Tesla is my hero.

Nikola Tesla was also Ill when his parents wanted him to become a preacher just like his father.

He spent a year in Bed.

Only after being allowed to study mechanics he was cured...

He also credited his Mother for her inventiveness.

And Thomas Edison conned NT of 50.000 USD and even killed an Elephant and invented the Electric Chair so people would see the Dangers of AC... the power we all use today.

-

Like then... today's Inventions are also suppressed... as I am the living proof of that.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-invention-the-illuminati-does

3 replies
Binra's avatar
Binra
9h

He was well aware of weaponised uses for such tech - as one of his biographies clearly shows.

Wizard - The Life & Times of Nikola Tesla by Marc Seifer.

Well worth a read for the gestalt as well as the man and his work.

There was a naivete in many then, that terrible weapons would end (deter) war - especially if accessible to all nations.

The concept of 'brain' has also changed since then, but many aspects of the old 'control model' persist. Tesla was a 'receiver' who could also hold imaged working models and test them mentally. It isn't wrong that tech exceeding our level of responsibility gets 'shut down'.

We often interpret pathologically - as agents of violation, deprivation and denial - while neglecting the terrain - and I mean the psychic-emotional terrain - not merely the physical world.

Underneath all appearances to the contrary, minds are joined - that is they partake of Mind and are not really separate. Communication and exchange are the basis for life. Resonance is key.

All minds are receivers - but to what are they attuned or focused upon?

Rules and filters to communication set local or personal distortions; the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil - or Judgements set over and apart from Living - set a fragmented or split mind to seek completion externally - which can also be called seeking to 'create' life in our own image. The ego is a replica of symbolic representations - by which we be-live the effects as 'causes' or creative agents or powers in their own right.

Our true Cause is thus masked over while minds run on a mis-taken inheritance.

Mind is NOT a brain, but the filtering of (unconscious) Communication operates as IF an independent or autonomous 'consciousness'. Not unlike Plato's Cave.

That a split-minded humanity seeks to marketise and weaponise Everything that comes into its consciousness reflects a 'father' or Past as Separation trauma - of dispossession and loss of control. This is what drives those who believe disconnection from the whole, from Life or Being - aka God - but by no means patented by any personal claims or definitions.

Awakening responsibility for consciousness instead of being driven by past conditioning is the 'crossover point' for recognition and release of a mindset that does not serve or truly represent who we now recognise and at least partially accept ourself to be. This is a living transformation that cannot be technologised, defined, predicted or controlled.

Nor need it be - but by the attempt we not only engage futility, but suffer the loss of a true appreciation for being. This can be ingeniously masked in 'substitutions' for love, but there is no substitute for love.

