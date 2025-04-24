Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
17h

Pope Francis who pushed the Covid Vaccines as a "Gift From God" & "Love by Jesus"; and pushed for censorship of truthers citing an "Infodemic" has met his maker, Satan. https://nuremberg2.substack.com/p/pope-francis-who-pushed-the-covid

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
17h

Thank you so much for this exhaustive post, all your time and effort for this research !!!

👍👍👍 🔥🔥🔥 🧨🧨🧨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture