Michel Chossudovsky: "The Future of Our Children"

Michel Chossudovsky: “The Future of Our Children”

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Lulita.'s avatar
Lulita.
2h

well done epic research and always MUCH bigger than the normis can critically think out. for themselves. It does take much time and historical knowledge to put these thigs otgether which few are willing to do much less nderstand when its d0one for them. Thank yo....tragic human condition.

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The Cazuzo's avatar
The Cazuzo
3h

Same reason why JFK’s case still secret, many people still alive in business…

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