First published on October 4, 2023, revised on March 8, 2024

On March 8, 2024, We commemorate Women’s Day. How America’s “Humanitarian Wars” derogate the fundamental rights of women worldwide.

The NeoCons’ agenda is not to “win the war” but to engineer the breakup of sovereign nation states, destroy their culture and national identity, derogate fundamental values and human rights.

The strategic objective is to trigger political and social chaos, engineer the collapse of national economies, appropriate the countries’ wealth and resources, impoverish the entire planet including the American Homeland.

It’s a mesh of weapons of mass destruction, covert intelligence operations, propaganda and “strong economic medicine”. The criminality of the US/NATO hegemonic agenda is beyond description.

March 8, 2024 Marks Women’s Day. Commemoration of Women’s Rights After the Destructive Wars on Afghanistan (1979-

October 7, 2023 marks the anniversary of the US-NATO bombing and invasion of Afghanistan on the grounds that Afghanistan had attacked America on September 11, 2001.

First published on Michel Chossudovsky’s Substack on October 4, 2023,

The Section on America’s “Just War” against Afghanistan was added on March 7, 2024.

Introduction

The NeoCons’ agenda is not to “win the war” but to engineer the breakup of sovereign nation states, destroy their culture and national identity, derogate fundamental values and human rights.

The strategic objective is to trigger political and social chaos, engineer the collapse of national economies, appropriate the countries’ wealth and resources, impoverish the entire Planet including the American Homeland.

It’s a mesh of weapons of mass destruction, covert intelligence operations, propaganda and “strong economic medicine”. The criminality of the US/NATO hegemonic agenda is beyond description.

This article focusses on Women’s Rights in Afghanistan “Before” and “After” the conduct of Washington’s “Humanitarian War” against Afghanistan, which commenced at the height of the Cold War in 1979. entitled the Soviet-Afghan War. It was a carefully planned intelligence operation.

It is preceded by a review of America’s “Just War” against Afghanistan.

The CIA was directly involved from the outset in recruiting and supporting the “Islamic brigades” including Osama bin Laden.

America’s “Just War” against Afghanistan

A second war and invasion of Afghanistan under US-NATO auspices was carried on October 7 2001, four weeks after the tragic events of 9/11.

It was defined as “A JUST WAR” by Richard Falk, renowned scholar, professor of International and Humanitarian Law at Princeton, alleged anti-war activist and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations:

“I have never since my childhood supported a shooting war in which the United States was involved, although in retrospect I think the NATO war in Kosovo achieved beneficial results. The war in Afghanistan against apocalyptic terrorism qualifies in my understanding as the first truly just war since World War II. .

“The perpetrators of the September 11 attack cannot be reliably neutralized by nonviolent or diplomatic means; a response that includes military action is essential to diminish the threat of repetition, to inflict punishment and to restore a sense of security at home and abroad. The extremist political vision held by Osama bin Laden, which can usefully be labeled “apocalyptic terrorism,” places this persisting threat well outside any framework of potential reconciliation or even negotiation for several reasons:Its genocidal intent is directed generically against Americans and Jews; its proclaimed goal is waging an unconditional civilizational war–Islam against the West–without drawing any distinction between civilian and military targets; it has demonstrated a capacity and willingness to inflict massive and traumatizing damage on our country and a tactical ingenuity and ability to carry out its missions of destruction by reliance on the suicidal devotion of its adherents.” (Richard Falk, The Nation, Defining a Just War, October 11, 2001, 4 days after the invasion of Afghanistan, emphasis added).

Note the emphasis on:

“ genocidal intent against Americans and Jews”

as part of an alleged

“civilizational war of Islam against the West” .

Look at Palestine: Is it not “The other Way Round”? Namely:

“The genocidal war of the West against Islam”

The “Apocalyptic Terrorism” label best describes the numerous post 9/11 U.S. led “humanitarian wars” and “counter-terrorism operations” against Muslim countries with the support of Israel, which have resulted in millions of deaths.

Professor Richard Falk is heralded as an anti-war activist and critic of US foreign policy. He is renowned for his commitment to the rights of Palestinians and his stance against the Israeli government. Why these statements??

In February 2001, Professor Falk was appointed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to serve in the Inquiry Commission for the Palestinian territories.

In March 2008, the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) appointed him UN Special Rapporteur pertaining to human rights in the Palestinian occupied territories.

It should be noted that his October 2001 “Just War” statement was published barely 8 months following his February 2001 OHCHR appointment.

The evidence presented below suggests that Professor Falk is “mistaken” in relation to the alleged role of Osama bin Laden in the September 11, 2001 attacks, which provided the pretext and justification to wage war on Afghanistan.

Analyzing The Evidence

There was no evidence that Afghanistan had attacked America on 9/11.

The Taliban government through diplomatic channels had offered on two occasions (September and October 2001) to enter into negotiations regarding the extradition of Osama Bin Laden.

There was no evidence that Bin Laden was behind the attacks. Confirmed by Dan Rather, CBS News, Osama bin Laden had been admitted to a Pakistani Military hospital in Rawalpindi on the 10th of September local time, less than 24 hours before the terrorist attacks.

This CBS report casts doubt on the official narrative to the effect that Osama bin Laden was responsible for coordinating the 9/11 attacks. It would be impossible for Osama bin Laden to enter a Pakistani military hospital unnoticed. His whereabouts were known.

From a legal standpoint, “Defining The Just War” formulated prior to the invasion of Afghanistan is in blatant contradiction with the Geneva Convention (IV).

U.S. Foreign Policy in the Wake of 9/11

In the wake of 9/11, The Just War Concept has become embedded in U.S. Foreign Policy. It constitutes an anti-Muslim narrative of going after the alleged “Islamic terrorists” when those terrorists have (since the early 1980s) been routinely recruited by US intelligence.

The “Just War Concept” was skilfully coupled with other related narratives including “Counter-Terrorism” directed against Islamic Jihadists, “Responsibility to Protect” , “Exporting Democracy”, etc.

The Just War Concept goes against everything which is part of a real peace movement which consists in what Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, former Prime Minister of Malaysia defined as “The Criminalization of War” first formulated in Kuala Lumpur in December 2005.

Under International law, there is not such thing as “A Just War”. Under “The criminalization of war” all wars of aggression are criminal undertakings, with the exception of “Self-Defense” (which describes the battle of Palestine against the Israeli led invasion).

Richard Falk denies the hegemonic nature of U.S. foreign policy:

“Another form of antiwar advocacy rests on a critique of the United States as an imperialist superpower or empire. This view also seems dangerously inappropriate in addressing the challenge posed by the massive crime against humanity committed on September 11. Whatever the global role of the United States –and it is certainly responsible for much global suffering and injustice, giving rise to widespread resentment that at its inner core fuels the terrorist impulse– it cannot be addressed so long as this movement of global terrorism is at large and prepared to carry on with its demonic work. These longer-term concerns –which include finding ways to promote Palestinian self-determination, the internationalization of Jerusalem and a more equitable distribution of the benefits of global economic growth and development–must be addressed. Of course, much of the responsibility for the failure to do so lies with the corruption and repressive policies of governments, especially in the Middle East, outside the orbit of US influence. A distinction needs to be drawn as persuasively as possible between inherently desirable lines of foreign policy reform and retreating in the face of terrorism.” (Richard Falk, Defining a Just War, The Nation, October 11, 2023, emphasis added)

With. regard to the above quotation, is it not “the other way round”: Many of the governments “inside” rather than “outside” the orbit of US influence are corrupt. Why? Because their leaders are threatened, coopted and/or bribed by Washington.

With regard to the so-called “movement of global terrorism”, see Sections II and III below as well as Section V which focusses on the National Security Decision Directive 166 (NSDD 166), (signed by President Reagan) which de facto authorized stepped-up covert military aid to the Mujahideen.

The article below focusses on Women’s Rights in Afghanistan “Before” and “After”the conduct of Washington’s “Humanitarian War” against Afghanistan, which commenced at the height of the Cold War in 1979.

It was a carefully planned intelligence operation. The CIA was directly involved from the outset in recruiting and supporting the “Islamic brigades”.

A second war and invasion of Afghanistan under US-NATO auspices was carried on October 7, 2001, four weeks after the tragic events of 9/11.

Women’s Rights in Afghanistan: “Before” and “After” America’s Destructive Wars

By Michel Chossudovsky

Prior to the CIA-Sponsored “Islamic Insurgency” against the People of Afghanistan.

“Before”

Unknown to Americans, in the 1970s and early 1980s, Kabul was “a cosmopolitan city. Artists and hippies flocked to the capital. Women studied agriculture, engineering and business at the city’s university. Afghan women held government jobs”.

Kabul University early 1980s

“Prior to the rise of the Taliban [which was instrumented by the CIA], women in Afghanistan were protected under law and increasingly afforded rights in Afghan society. Women received the right to vote in the 1920s; and as early as the 1960s, the Afghan constitution provided for equality for women. There was a mood of tolerance and openness as the country began moving toward democracy. Women were making important contributions to national development. In 1977, women comprised over 15% of Afghanistan’s highest legislative body. It is estimated that by the early 1990s, 70% of schoolteachers, 50% of government workers and university students, and 40% of doctors in Kabul were women.” (Bureau of Democracy and Human Rights, U.S. State Department, 2001, link no longer functional)

A record store in Kabul

A co-ed biology class at Kabul University

Public transportation in Kabul

University students, early 1970s

Women working in one of the labs at the Vaccine Research Center

Mothers and children playing at a city park—without male chaperones

Starting Under Reagan. Derogation of Women’s Rights. Destruction of an Entire Country.

“After”

Osama bin Laden, America’s bogyman, was recruited by the CIA in 1979 at the very outset of the US-sponsored jihad.

He was 22 years old and was trained in a CIA-sponsored guerrilla training camp. The architects of the covert operation in support of “Islamic fundamentalism” initiated during the Reagan presidency played a key role in launching the “Global War on Terrorism” (GWOT) in the wake of 9/11.

Under the Reagan adminstration, US foreign policy evolved towards the unconditional support and endorsement of the Islamic “freedom fighters”. In today’s world, the “freedom fighters” are labelled “Islamic terrorists”.

President Reagan and Mujahideen leaders from Afghanistan, 1980s

The Soviet-Afghan War

The Soviet-Afghan war was part of a CIA covert agenda initiated during the Carter administration, which consisted in actively supporting and financing the Islamic brigades, later known as Al Qaeda.

The number of CIA-sponsored religious schools (madrasahs) increased from 2,500 in 1980 to over 39,000. USAID generously financed the process of religious indoctrination, largely to secure the demise of secular institutions and the collapse of civil society.

In the Pashtun language, the word “Taliban” means “Students”, or graduates of the madrasahs (places of learning or coranic schools) set up by the Wahhabi missions from Saudi Arabia, with the support of the CIA.

“The United States spent millions of dollars to supply Afghan schoolchildren with textbooks filled with violent images and militant Islamic teachings…. The primers, which were filled with talk of jihad and featured drawings of guns, bullets, soldiers and mines, have served since then as the Afghan school system’s core curriculum. Even the Taliban used the American-produced books …. ‘The pictures [in] the texts are horrendous to school students, but the texts are even much worse’ said Ahmad Fahim Hakim, an Afghan educator [working with] a Pakistan-based nonprofit. An aid worker in the region reviewed an unrevised 100-page book and counted 43 pages containing violent images or passages. Published in the dominant Afghan languages of Dari and Pashtu, the textbooks were developed in the early 1980s under an AID grant to the University of Nebraska-Omaha and its Center for Afghanistan Studies. The agency spent $51 million on the university’s education programs in Afghanistan from 1984 to 1994.“ (Washington Post, 23 March 2002)

“Advertisements, paid for from CIA funds, were placed in newspapers and newsletters around the world offering inducements and motivations to join the [Islamic] Jihad.” (Pervez Hoodbhoy, Peace Research, 1 May 2005) “Bin Laden recruited 4,000 volunteers from his own country and developed close relations with the most radical mujahideen leaders. He also worked closely with the CIA, … Since September 11, [2001] CIA officials have been claiming they had no direct link to bin Laden.” (Phil Gasper, International Socialist Review, November-December 2001)

Women’s Rights, Poverty and Despair

The media casually blames this on the Taliban, without acknowledging that Islamic Fundamentalism and the koranic schools had been imposed by the CIA.

Public education was destroyed and the rights of women in a predominately secular society which took its roots in the 1920s were DESTROYED.

This destruction is coupled with the massive impoverishment and demise of an entire country, cradle of civilization in Central Asia going back to 3000 BC.

“Before” and “After”

A Criminal Undertaking. Who’s Behind It?

“A once prosperous country has been precipitated into extreme poverty and despair. It’s a crime against humanity.

According to the UN, Afghanistan is currently experiencing extensive food shortages and famine.

It should be understood that this war started more than 40 years ago in 1979 with the CIA recruitment of jihadist mercenaries (Al Qaeda) funded by the trade in narcotics.

The endgame was to destroy Afghanistan as a progressive and independent nation-state committed to education, culture and women’s rights.”

What the media describes as the “tyrannical policies of the Taliban” bears the footprints of the CIA which imposed Islamic Fundamentalism, while concurrently engineering the collapse and impoverishment of a progressive secular nation-state.

President Ronald Reagan issued (and signed) the National Security Decision Directive 166 (NSDD 166), which de facto authorized “stepped-up covert military aid to the Mujahideen” as well as CIA support to religious indoctrination.

The promotion of “Radical Islam” was a deliberate CIA initiative (NSDD 166) which in the wake of 9/11 has served as a justification to waging a “Global War on Terrorism”(GWOT) in the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and sub–Saharan Africa.

Our thoughts are with the people of Afghanistan.

Thanks for reading Michel Chossudovsky! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Subscribed