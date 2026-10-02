Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Jan Ravensbergen's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen
Sep 24

Substack has managed to avoid many but not all of the roadblocks and dead ends engineered by the Censorship Industrial Complex apparatus.

So, with that out of the way : welcome aboard‼️

Amazing that GlobalResearch has been operating [ through thick & thin ] for a quarter-century.

Thank you ‼️‼️‼️❣️

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Antonia Shouse's avatar
Antonia Shouse
Sep 24

Dear Professor Chossudovsky,

since returning to this greatly troubled West I have followed you with sincere appreciation. You offer the world a clear thoughtful voice, a wisdom that comes from cultivating the field of life with eyes and heart wide open. Thank you

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