To my existing readers and subscribers, thank you for showing interest in my work.

For the benefit of my new followers, my Substack is a personal initiative. It is 100 percent independent, freely accessible, and without any paywalls. It is an open space for dialogue and discussion. You are free to share your opinion and engage with other readers in the comments section. You are also welcome to share and reproduce my articles and videos; my only request is that you provide proper attribution and include a link to the original publication. This is my way of reaching as wide an audience as possible amid relentless digital censorship.

I am Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Ottawa. I have taught as visiting professor in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. I have also served as economic adviser to governments of developing countries and have acted as a consultant for several international organizations including the African Development Bank, the WHO, the UNDP, the ILO and the ECLAC.

My work is a result of decades of investigation, field experiences, and firsthand data collection and research.

Since this Substack is unconditionally free, all of my funding comes from voluntary donations from people who value life, human dignity and the pursuit of truth. Through this Substack, I will continue to share my thoughts and ideas in the hope of helping humanity see through the propaganda and delusions of the powerful and work towards a more just and peaceful world. That has always been, and will always be, my goal. Thank you for your support in my work.