[This article by Peter Koenig was first published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

Have you ever had the impression you are living in a world stage theatre of clowns and jokers, who make you laugh and cry? And when you walk out of the theatre, you smile to yourself, “It’s just been a little drama play, but if we don’t take it seriously, they will take us over and down.”

So, let us take it seriously. What at times looks, sounds, and appears like a joke, in reality, is not a joke at all. Like Trump the peacemaker. Nine months into his second presidency, there is no peace in sight in Ukraine, and there is no real peace in Palestine, let alone the rest of the Middle East and the world.

Even if President Trump claims credit for the fragile Israel-Gaza ceasefire he says he brokered – we do not know, whether it is going to hold, or will fall apart like all the previous ones?

Just this one seems to have achieved an exchange of Hamas-taken hostages (in the dozens) and Israeli prisoners (in the thousands). Is Israel indeed releasing all her political prisoners?

If Trump’s election campaign promises of peace were serious, he could have stopped the Zionist-Israeli aggression almost from one day to the next, by saying nyet to his buddy, Bibi Netanyahu, no longer supplying weapons, nor money. In the two years since the infamous 7 October 2023, US taxpayers have dished out more than 21 billion dollars to keep the Israeli Gaza killing machine – and others – oiled and going.

Is this latest – hopefully real — “breakthrough” a Trump achievement because he thought it would bring him his long-coveted Nobel Peace Prize? Hardly. Because his channels must have told him in advance that the Prize would be awarded to the Venezuelan opposition lady, Madame María Corina Machado – and that Machado’s Peace Prize would strengthen and even justify his, Trump’s aggression and “regime change” efforts in Venezuela. It is a two-in-one fusion.

Ms. Machado is known to have attempted coups against the Maduro government on various occasions. So, is the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarding a hybrid Peace Prize to please conventional reigning politics?

A controlled, multi-concocted move in favor of Trump’s US of A? If this behind the curtain motion will prove successful, giving the US eventually control over the world’s largest hydrocarbon reserves, it may have been worth, waiting for perhaps another year (?) for his self-nominated and so desired Peace Award.

Could Mr. Donald Trump have been put in his current presidency as controlled opposition? Well-chosen by Tavistock (the UK-based social engineering agency), because of his super-ego, manifested daily, and his erratic personality, an egocentric buffoon, confusion, and chaos creator, thus, divider of society?

Is Trump given orders by these powerful invisible underground forces, told to first defy them and then follow them, for more of peoples’ credibility and confusion?

Though no tangible proof is available, all is possible, especially if in the end he gets his “piece of sugar”, a benefit towards his other mantra (other than the peacemaker), MAGA, Make America Great Again. With Venezuela under the roof, he would have added a substantial chunk of wealth to his MAGA.

The powers behind the rotten, corrupt, and criminal world system that so far successfully controls our civilization, point to an immensely commanding financial stronghold, like the city of London and its offshoots around the world: Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, New York, and not to forget, Zurich (financially) and Geneva (politically and financially).

The invisible Powers-that-Be do not want peace with Russia. They never did. And they have their hands on enough money to keep trying subduing Russia, buying off Germany’s Fritz Merz, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Brussels unelected European Commission (EC) Queen Madame Ursula Von der Leyen. But they will not succeed – ever.

However, they create an intimidating ambiance of war and fearmongering meant for appeasing western societies for easier dominance.

Germany has again been chosen to be in the forefront as an aggressor on Russia – like in the two preceding world wars. Why? Because Germany was long ago identified as one of the western countries most obedient and submissive to orders. Tavistock 101.

Although Trump officially questions the worldwide intro and promotion of AI (artificial intelligence), the digitization of our lives, the control over the people worldwide, to the point of dominating our lives in a way of no return. However, he allows it to happen in the US at warp speed – after all, the motto is competing with China.

Mr. Trump may not know that this was the play-script he was given to advance the world a little bit closer to full globalization, speak a fast-accelerating blow-up – what he pretends he does not want. His non-action on the global scene of decay allows causing a bit more damage, more killing, more submission, more torture. He did not and does not want to know, because his ego tells him constantly that he is stronger than the screenplay he is acting on.

They make us people believe that two (East and West) or more forces are fighting each other – divide and conquer style – and achieve dividing us, the people, the potentially real power that is. And we fall for it, as always.

Another Tavistock 101.

There is no real proof for either option: a genuine Trump, or a controlled Trump. Nevertheless, his role as Controlled Opposition – a bit like Bernie Sanders of the US Congress but less obvious — becomes an ever-stronger gut-feeling, as increased Trump-caused or initiated chaos is waging around the globe.

People stand down or even lie down, doing NOTHING against it, letting the very society / civilization, an achievement of the people, be flushed down the drain.

And the MAGA chief, whether controlled or not, in the end will get his pound of flesh.

And We the People? Let us enjoy the daily spectacle with humor, as the world is blown to pieces in slow motion, as what it is – a world stage theatre into which we have been compromised for Inaction.

***

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst, regular author for Global Research, and a former Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.