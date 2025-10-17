Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

AJR
1d

“If Trump’s election campaign promises of peace were serious, he could have stopped the Zionist-Israeli aggression almost from one day to the next, by saying nyet to his buddy, Bibi Netanyahu, no longer supplying weapons, nor money!!!!”

This one statement literally says it all!!

We have been played since “HIS-OWS” and we are still being played, by repetitive BS or “HIS-Peace” nonsense in Gaza!!

Think about it please? Why would our taxpayer-dollars continue to fund this “Genocide” in Palestine? Why?

Furthermore, our beloved president has been busy “NORMALIZING” three human atrocities!

1.Deaths by mRNA!

2.Genocide in Gaza!

3.Pedophilia Coverup!

These aren’t by mistake nor by chance, they are being “normalized” to shut-people-down!

And it’s working! Think about how many deaths have been caused by these three human-atrocious-atrocities?

And think about “WHY” our beloved leader hasn’t done a damn thing to “protect” human life?

Because “we’re all being played!” Enough said!

Explorer
1d

Let us drop the "Nobel Peace Prize" name and call it what it really is: The Nobel War Prize!

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
