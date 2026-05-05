Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
Jan 15, 2024

How many influential people who couldn't be co-opted by the powers that shouldn't be were murdered because they rejected the official security state COVID narrative.

Former leaders of Haiti, Tanzania, Burundi, eSwatini and Ivory Coast were assassinated some say, because they opposed the Covid-19 vaccines.

Then there was Brandy Vaughan who had a following of more than 50,000 and was skeptical about big pharma and childhood vaccines. She complained about being stalked and then was found dead in her home.

Early on there were three doctors in Russia who were pushed out of hospital windows.

And how about Kary Mullis the inventor of the PCR test who conveniently died from a heart attack in 2019. I wonder, what he would've said about his invention being used as a surefire way to test for positive COVID cases.

What lengths would power-hungry pyschopaths go to achieve their objectives. Is murdering hundreds of millions just viewed as collateral damage.🤔

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Poisoned Kiwi's avatar
Poisoned Kiwi
Jan 16, 2024

Thanks Michel Chossudovsky. For everything.

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