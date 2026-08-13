Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Little.Lambsie's avatar
Little.Lambsie
20m

Can someone tell me why?

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tony74's avatar
tony74
1h

All Wars Are Bankers' Wars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5hfEBupAeo4

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