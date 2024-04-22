This article was originally published by Global Research

Ukraine Nazi Parties Fully Aligned with Nazi Germany during World War II

Introduction

The Neo-Nazi parties of Ukraine’s so-called coalition government are actively supported by “the international community” namely our governments.

The Nazi faction within the Kiev government exerts its power in the realm of intelligence, internal affairs, national security and the military. It’s a proxy regime in liaison with its U.S.-NATO sponsors.

Amply documented, the 2014 EuroMaidan US Sponsored Coup d’Etat was carried out with the support of the two Nazi factions: Svoboda and Right Sektor.

These are not “Neo-Nazi” entities. The term “Neo” (“New”) is misleading. They are full-fledged Nazi parties, historically aligned (going back to World War II) with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) of Stepan Bandera (OUN-B)

At the outset of Operation Barbarossa, (June, 22 1941) in coordination with the death squads (Einsatzgruppen) of Nazi Germany, members of the OUN-B were instrumental in the killings in the City of Lviv, Western region of Galicia, resulting in the massacre and deportation of more than 100,000 Jews:

While Stepan Bandera had announced the creation of a Nazi Ukrainian State, which pledged “to work with Nazi Germany”, Adolph Hitler disapproved of the proclamation. Despite Bandera’s arrest, the members of OUN-B actively collaborated with the Wehrmacht’s occupation forces (1941-1944).

In Ukraine: “..up to a million Jews were murdered by Einsatzgruppen units, Police battalions, Wehrmacht troops and local Nazi collaborators” (emphasis added)

On September, 1 1941, the Nazi-sponsored Ukrainian newspaper Volhyn wrote, in an article titled Let’s Conquer the City, namely Lviv:

“All elements that reside in our land, whether they are Jews or Poles, must be eradicated. We are at this very moment resolving the Jewish question, and this resolution is part of the plan for the Reich’s total reorganization of Europe. The empty space that will be created, must immediately and irrevocably be filled by the real owners and masters of this land, the Ukrainian people”.

The map below is the territory under Nazi Germany occupation (1942) extending from Galicia to Kiev and Odessa.

It indicates cities with Jewish ghettoes, the locations of major massacres.

In this regard, the Janowska concentration camp was established in the outskirts of Lviv in September 1941.

Lviv had a Jewish population of 160,000. The Janowska camp combined “elements of labor, transit, and extermination”.

“By the time Soviet forces reached Lviv on 21 July 1944, less than 1 per cent of Lviv’s Jews had survived the occupation“

Holocaust Denial?

The OUN-B was complicit in the crimes of Nazi Germany. Our governments –which claim to be firmly committed to social democracy– are actively supporting a Ukrainian Nazi movement which collaborated with Nazi Germany’s occupation forces during World War II.

That is the unspoken truth which is embedded in our history, casually ignored by both the media and Western Europe’s “Classe politique”.

By ignoring the World War II legacy of Stepan Bandera’s OUN-B and casually describing him as an anti-Soviet Nationalist, both the mainstream media as well as our governments, are complicit in what might be described as “holocaust denial”.

For carefully documented details on the crimes committed by the OUN on behalf of Nazi Germany, view the movie (executive producer Oliver Stone). click below

Flash Forward: Collaborating with Today’s Nazis

There is ample evidence of collaboration between the Kiev Neo-Nazi regime and NATO member states, specifically in relation to the continuous flow of military aid as well as the training and support provided to Ukrainian forces, not to mention the Nazi Azov Battalion.

In turn, the Azov battalion –which is the object of military aid, has also been involved in the conduct of Summer Nazi training Camps for children and adolescents.

The Azov battalion’s Summer Camps are supported by US military aid channelled to the Ukraine National Guard via the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The MIA coordinates the “anti-terrorism operation” (ATO) in Donbass.

Today these children -who have been duly indoctrinated- are adolescents who are being drafted to serve in the Armed Forces and/or the Azov Battalion.

Neo-Nazi Parties are Illegal

While Neo-Nazi parties are outlawed in a number of European countries including Germany where symbols and Nazi slogans are illegal, the governments of NATO-EU member states are routinely supporting Nazism in Ukraine.

The following image is revealing, from Left to Right:

the Blue NATO flag ,

the Azov Battalion’s Wolfangel SS of the Third Reich,

Hitler’s Nazi Swastika (red and white background)

are displayed which points to collaboration between NATO and Ukraine’s Nazi regime.

Our message to our governments.

Collaborating with a Nazi regime is a criminal act under international law.

Providing billions of dollars of military aid to a Nazi government is illegal.

It’s the criminalization of politics.

Michel Chossudovsky, Substack, April 22, 2024

Adolph Hitler is “The Torchbearer of Democracy”

According to Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament (2016-2019)

Michel Chossudovsky

September 7, 2017

No Outrage or Media Coverage by Ukraine’s Staunchest Allies.

Kiev Regime Speaker of the House “Is Not a Nazi”. Ukraine is “A Flowering of Democracy” according to the NYT

On September 4, 2018 the Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) Andriy Parubiy’s intimated that Adolf Hitler was “the torchbearer of democracy”.

His statement was broadcast on Ukraine’s ICTV channel. Parubiy described Adolf Hitler as a true proponent of democracy claiming that the Führer “practiced direct democracy in the 1930s.” (Tass, September 5, 2018).

“I’m a major supporter of direct democracy,… By the way, I tell you that the biggest man, who practised a direct democracy, was Adolf Aloizovich [Hitler]”. (quoted by South Front)

This controversial statement, with some exceptions was not picked up by the Western press. Lies by omission.

Not a single US, Canadian or EU News media took the trouble to cover the story.

Why? Because the Kiev regime (including its Armed Forces and National Guard) is integrated by Nazi elements which are supported by the US and its allies.

Parubiy has been given red carpet treatment by Western governments. He is casually portrayed as a right wing politician rather than an avowed Nazi.

Embarrassment or Denial?

The US Congress, Canada’s Parliament, the British Parliament, the European Parliament, have invited and praised M. Parubiy.

Parubiy with Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland (Obama Adminstration)

Received by the Canadian Parliament

Parubiy with President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law, Gianni Buquicchio, June, 2017

Max Blumenthal on Parubiy’s meeting with members of the American Foreign Policy Council, July 2, 2018

“At a packed meeting in the Senate, the Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal asked organizers whether it was appropriate for Congress and the American Foreign Policy Society to be coddling the founder of two neo-Nazi parties. The response his questions elicited ranged from bizarre to deeply troubling.”

June 15, 2018, two of the most influential Republicans in Congress, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator John McCain, meet Parubiy in Washington. (Max Blumenthal report)

The Opposition Bloc faction in Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has demanded public condemnation as well as the resignation of the Chairman of the Rada Andriy Parubiy.

Who is Andriy Parubiy? Why Do Western Politicians Love Him?

Parubiy founded in 1991 the Social-National Party of Ukraine (subsequently renamed Svoboda [Freedom], together with Oleh Tyahnybok, who currently heads the Svoboda party. The name Social-National Party was chosen with a view to replicating the name of Hitler’s Nazi (National Socialist) party

Dmytro Yarosh (Centre) EuroMaidan Coup d’Etat

Parubiy was ‘Commandant’ of the volunteer rebel forces together with Dmytro Yarosh (head of the Right Sector, image above) and Oleh Tyanhnybok.

These neo-Nazi insurgent forces were involved in the ‘Euromaidan’ coup d’Etat in early 2014, which led to the overthrow of president Viktor Yanukovych. All three neo-Nazi leaders are followers of Ukraine’s Nazi Stepan Bandera (see image below), who collaborated in the mass murder of Jews and Poles during World War II.

Nazi Rally supportive of Stepan Bandera.

Confirmed by [former] Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, key organizations in the Ukraine including the Neo-Nazi party Svoboda were generously supported by Washington:

“We have invested more than 5 billion dollars to help Ukraine to achieve these and other goals. … We will continue to promote Ukraine to the future it deserves.”

The Western media has casually avoided to analyze the composition and ideological underpinnings of the government coalition. The word “Neo-Nazi” is a taboo. It has been excluded from the dictionary of mainstream media commentary. It will not appear in the pages of the New York Times, the Washington Post or The Independent. Journalists have been instructed not to use the term “Neo-Nazi” to designate Svoboda and the Right Sector. (see Michel Chossudovsky, March 7 2014)

In 2014 Andriy Parubiy was appointed (by the Kiev government) Secretary of the National Security and National Defense Committee (RNBOU). (Рада національної безпеки і оборони України), a key position which overseas the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, National Security and Intelligence. While he was dismissed a few months later (August 2014),

Parubiy together with Dmytro Yarosh played a key role in shaping Ukraine’s National Guard as a Nazi Force using Nazi insignia. Despite his dismissal by Poroshenko he continues to exert influence in military and intelligence affairs. As Chairman of the Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) Parubiy is entitled (ex officio) to attend all meetings of the RNBOU.

The Azov National Guard

While the media failed to cover Parubiy’s statement concerning Adolph Hitler’s commitment to democracy, they nonetheless have expressed “concern” regarding the influx of US, Canadian military aid, which might fall in the wrong hands, according to Canada’s National Post. (2015 report)

Fake News Coverup of America’s Neo-Nazi Ally. Lies through omission.

According to a New York Times March 2014 report published in the immediate wake of the Maidan coup:

“The United States and the European Union have embraced the revolution here [Ukraine] as another flowering of democracy, … .” ( After Initial Triumph, Ukraine’s Leaders Face Battle for Credibility, NYTimes.com, March 1, 2014, emphasis added)

The grim realities are otherwise. What is at stake is the unbending US-EU-NATO support of Nazism in Ukraine.