Iran: History of Anglo-American Colonialism

Time Line:

1909: Creation of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company under the British Empire.

1951. The Mossadegh Project. The Nationalization of the the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC). Act of Parliament leading to the formation of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Mohammad Mosaddegh, a member of the Majlis (Parliament) for the National Front became Prime Minister of Iran in 1951. This was a secular government.

Two years of parliamentary democracy (1951-53)

The 1953 CIA-MI6 Coup d'Etat against the democratically elected (secular) government of Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh.

The coup was led by Richard Helm and Frank Gardner Wisner (image below).

The CIA-MI6 Sponsored Coup led to the overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh who was first imprisoned and then put under house arrest until his death in 1967.

In the wake of Mosaddegh’s overthrough, the monarchy was reinstated under the helm of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Shah

The unspoken objective of the Coup d’Etat was to appropriate Iran’s National Oil company on behalf of the Anglo-American oil companies.

1954: The Shah signs a 25 year Consortium Agreement of 1954 (Persian: قرارداد کنسرسیوم) with British and American Oil Companies. This was a de facto act of recolonization (sponsored by the CIA and British Intelligence).

“dividing the aforementioned 50% ownership to foreign companies as follows. 40% to be divided equally (8% each) among the five major American companies; British Petroleum to have a 40% share; Royal Dutch/Shell to have 14%; and Compagnie Française des Pétroles (CFP),to receive 6%.

The U.S. sponsored coup d’Etat led to the formation of a military government. General Fazlollah Zahedi was appointed prime minister by Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi

1977-79 Iran’s Mass Movement was to restore Democracy and unseat Shah Palhavi

16 January 1979 Shah Palhavi and his family goes into exile.

Two weeks later on 1 February 1979, The Ayatollah Khomeini who was exiled in France returns to Teheran.

This was a carefully planned intelligence operation.

The CIA’s objective was to destabilize the secular government and install an Islamic State.

“The documents clearly show that Khomeini was less heroic, and far craftier, behind the scenes,” Fattahi said. “He quietly courted the US government, making all kinds of promises about the future of core US interests in Iran.” “The documents are significant because they show Khomeini’s legacy is complicated, as it involves the ayatollah courting two US presidents behind the scenes. They illustrate a pattern of behaviour – that Khomeini at critical moments during his long struggle for an Islamic republic, secretly engaged what he would call ‘the Great Satan’.” Gary Sick, a member of the National Security Council staff during the period of the Iranian revolution, said “the documents are genuine” but to the best of his knowledge he never saw the CIA study about the 1963 contact, and had no knowledge of the alleged communication. (The Guardian)

It was a CIA sponsored Islamic State.

1980-88. The US Engineered Iran-Iraq War.

The Iran-Contra Operation

U.S. wants to regain full control over Iran.

The Unspoken Objective: Destroy both Countries

a) US provides weapons to Iraq,

b) US launches a secret intelligence operation to sell weapons to Iran,

c) the proceeds of the secret sale of weapons to Iran are used to destabilize Nicaragua.

The objective was to channel the proceeds of the sale of weapons to The Contra, a terrorist mercenary army with the mandate to undermine and destabilize the democratically elected Sandinista government of Nicaragua (1980).

It was called the Iran-Contra operation, managed by Col. Oliver North, etc,

The objective was to destroy both Iran and Iraq.

With regard to Nicaragua, the objective was destabilize the duly elected Sandinista government (1980).

The operation was coordinated by Col. Oliver North.

Honduras “was the staging ground for the Contra war in Nicaragua”

The intelligence operation was supported out of Tegucigalpa by Ambassador John Negroponte, who was linked to US intelligence.

I was in Nicaragua in 1984 at the height of the Contra terrorist Operation.

1991 Iraq War I. The Gulf War

In Geneva, on 9th January 1991, then Secretary of State James Baker –a “diplomat” who stated: “We will reduce Iraq to a pre-industrial age”– met Iraq’s Foreign Minister, Tareq Aziz, with a letter from Bush Snr., promising the destruction of Iraq, if Kuwait was not withdrawn from by 15th January. Tareq Aziz stated he would not deliver the letter.” (Felicity Arbuthnot)

Retreating Iraqi Troops, February 1991.

1995 Central Command Statement, NSS Strategy of “Containment of the Rogue States”:

“United States’ Vital Interest in the Region – Uninterrupted, Secure U.S./Allied Access to Gulf Oil”

In other words the US NSS hegemonic objective was to take control of Iran’s OIL and GAS Reserves. “It’s America’s Promised Land” (see details in Part I)

October 7, 2001 “The Just War” against Afghanistan”

BECAUSE “Afghanistan Attacked America on 9/11”.

The legal argument used by Washington and NATO to invade Afghanistan was that the September 11 attacks constituted an undeclared “armed attack” “from abroad” by an unnamed foreign power, and that consequently “the laws of war” apply, allowing the nation under attack, to strike back in the name of “self-defense”. Both the media and the US government, in chorus, continue to point to the 9/11 attacks and the role of Al Qaeda, allegedly supported by Afghanistan, when in fact (amply documented) Al Qaeda was an intelligence asset created by the CIA. Lest we forget, Osama bin Laden had been recruited by National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski during the so-called Soviet-Afghan war.

Did you see any Afghan fighter jets in the skies of New York on 9/11

The Atlantic Council on September 12, 2001 invokes Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

Flash Back to the so-called “Soviet Afghan War”: 1979-1989, in which Al Qaeda Terrorists fought recruited by the CIA, fought on behalf of Uncle Sam

President Ronald Reagan issued (and signed) the National Security Decision Directive 166 (NSDD 166) (click link to read full NSS document), which de facto authorized “stepped-up covert military aid to the Mujahideen” as well as CIA support to religious indoctrination.

Published in the dominant Afghan languages of Dari and Pashtu, the textbooks were developed in the early 1980s under an AID grant to the University of Nebraska-Omaha and its Center for Afghanistan Studies. The agency spent $51 million on the university’s education programs in Afghanistan from 1984 to 1994… The primers, which were filled with talk of jihad and featured drawings of guns, bullets, soldiers and mines, have served since then as the Afghan school system's core curriculum.“, (Washington Post, 23 March 2002)

“The Center continued distributing textbooks after the Soviets withdrew, ultimately printing more than 14 million copies” [for the Koranic Schools]….. Textbook printing and distribution continued in 2002 and 2003 under funding from USAID, with another 15 million copies reaching Afghan teachers and students. As part of the U.S. government’s rapid response efforts in the country’s educational system, the Center coordinated training for 2,740 teachers, 74 percent of whom were women.” [see images of Afghan women below] (University of Nebraska).

THAT’S 29 Million Koranic Text Books for a Population of 43 Million.

THAT’S INDOCTRINATION TO THE EXTREME INITIATED IN 1979: A CRIMINAL UNDERTAKING INTENT UPON DESTROYING AFGHANISTAN’S SECULAR DEMOCRACY (see Images below)

I should mention that the University of Nebraska, Omaha has several partnerships with US Strategic Command Headquarters, Omaha. The University’s National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) is sponsored by U.S. Strategic Command.

“Before and After” the US led Wars on Afghanistan, 1979 and 2001

BEFORE

1970s, Early 1980s. SECULAR DEMOCRACY AND WOMEN’S RIGHTS

AFTER

STAGE I:

Starting in 1979 U.S WAR AGAINST AFGHANISTAN, entitled the Soviet-Afghan War withy a view to installing an Islamic State and destroying Afganistan’s Secular Democracy: Koranic Schools, Derogation of Women’s Rights. Poverty and Despair, Genocide,

STAGE II:

US-NATO “Humanitarian War against Afghanistan”, October 7, 2001. In retribution, (Art. 5 of Washington Treaty) because “an unnamed Foreign Power had attacked America on September 11, 2001”. What a Pack of Lies.

March 2003, Iraq War II. “First Iraq, then Iran”

Referring to Saddam Hussein’s Alleged Weapons of Mass Destruction:

“I would call my colleagues’ attention to the fine paper that the United Kingdom distributed . . . which describes in exquisite detail Iraqi deception activities.” (Colin Powell, UN Security Council, February 5, 2003)

Colin Powell’s “intelligence report” presented to the UN Security Council in early February 2003 was FABRICATED. It was copied and pasted from the internet by members of Tony Blair’s staff. “Fake intelligence” was presented to the UN Security Council by Secretary of State Colin Powell on February 5, 2003.

Damning evidence refuting Colin Powell’s official intelligence report was revealed by Dr. Glen Rangwala, Newham College, Cambridge on the day following Secretary of State Colin Powell’s historic Iraq WMD presentation to the UN Security Council.

The Downing Street authors state they drew "upon a number of sources, including intelligence material" (p.1, first sentence). In fact, they copied material from at least three different authors and gave no credit to them. Indeed, they plagiarized, directly cutting and pasting or near quoting.” (Dr. Glen Rangwala)

Dr. Rangwala’s report which refuted the “intelligence report” was published by the House of Commons in June 2003, 3 months after the US and allied invasion

THE PRESENTATION OF THE 30 JUNE 2003 DOSSIER

2011: “The Arab Spring”

January 31, 2011, President Obama dispatches Frank G. Wisner Junior to Egypt to “oversea the protest movement”. It was an intelligence op, a preamble to the regime change and the wars against Syria and Libya.

He is the son of CIA’s Frank Gardner Wisner who was involved in the 1953 CIA-MI6 Coup d’Etat against Iran. (see above)

He is also the Step Father of former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

March 2011. The Wars against Syria and Libya

March 2014 Iraq War III. Obama’s "Counter Terrorism" Operation against Syria and Iraq ,

From 2014 to 2017, Iraq as well as Syria were the object of continuous bombing under the mandate of a fake "counterterrorism" mandate It was only once the ISIS had captured Mosul and was firmly entrenched inside Iraq, that the US and its allies initiated two months later its "counter-terrorism" operation, allegedly against the ISIS. With the so-called "Liberation" of Mosul (June-July 2017), it is important to reflect on Washington's diabolical project. Extensive war crimes were committed against the people of Iraq. The country's infrastructure was destroyed. Meanwhile the ISIS brigades brought into Iraq in June 2014 continue to be "protected" by the US led coalition. In a bitter irony, according to Obama’s official statements (2016), the bombing raids were directed “against” the same ISIS terrorists whose convoys of Toyota trucks had been the object of US support and protection in the first place. In practice, the bombings were directed against the people of Iraq. The counter-terrorism operation was a war of aggression in disguise.

October 7, 2023. False Flag

Israel-US-NATO Genocide against the People of Palestine

Military operations are invariably planned well in advance. Was “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” a “surprise attack” ? Or Was it “A False Flag”.

In the words of Philip Giraldi:

“As a former intelligence officer, I find it impossible to believe that Israel did not have multiple informants inside Gaza as well as electronic listening devices all along the border wall which would have picked up movements of groups and vehicles. In other words, the whole thing might be a tissue of lies as is often the case.”

The Cat is out of the bag. Netanyahu has tacitly acknowledged that it was “A False Flag ” which was intent upon justifying a carefully planned genocidal attack against Palestine:

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he [Netanyahu] told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.” (Haaretz, October 9, 2023, emphasis added)

October 2024. US-NATO-Israel’s War against Iran

The Most Serious Crisis in Modern History

