Why Does Donald Trump Want to Transform Gaza into a "U.S. Territory"? Goodbye to "Greater Israel"? by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

In early February, barely two weeks after his inauguration, President Trump intimated that Gaza would become a US territory, with a view to developing a luxury real estate project with mansions, luxury apartments, hotels and casinos.

How many years would it take to remove the rubble and rebuild?

Under Trump’s advisory, Palestinians would be relocated and excluded from their homeland.

“I would like Egypt to take people,…You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say: ‘You know, it’s over.’” [Trump told the king of Jordan] …. “I would love for you to take on more, ‘cause I am looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess. It’s a real mess.”

Video: President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu Press Conference

Will This Multi-billion Dollar Real Estate Project be Carried Out?

It’s doubtful. There is an unspoken objective, which is barely mentioned by the mainstream media.

As outlined by Felicity Arbuthnot with foresight 11 years ago in a December, 30 2013 article:

“Israel is set to become a major exporter of gas and some oil, “If All Goes to Plan”.

Arbuthnot was referring to the ownership of Gaza’s maritime natural gas reserves, which belong to the State of Palestine.

At the time of writing, the Netanyahu government is planning to appropriate these maritime gas reserves. What this signifies is that Israel is intent upon annexing Gaza as well as destroying an entire country.

The maritime gas reserves belong to Palestine. Israel’s war against Gaza commenced prior to October 7, 2023 with the outright theft of Palestine’s maritime natural gas reserves.

Video: Confiscating Gaza’s Maritime Gas Reserves

Recorded in early 2024. 225k views

Click here to watch the video.

Israel’s Ministry of Energy

Already in July 2023, Israel’s Ministry of Energy (IEM) opened the bidding for the exploration of maritime natural gas in Gaza.

And then, three weeks after October 7, the Ministry (IEM) announced the granting of licenses to both Israeli and international companies to explore for maritime natural gas.

On October 29, the Ministry on behalf of the Israeli government announced the winning bidders for two Zones within OBR4 (Gaza overlapping with Israeli territorial waters).

The companies included Eni S.p.A (Italy), Dana Petroleum (UK based subsidiary of the South Korean National Petroleum Company), and Ratio Petroleum (an Israeli company).

“Israel awarded gas exploration licenses for Zone G, a maritime area adjacent to the shores of Gaza as depicted in the green area of Map 2 above.

Notably, 62 percent of Zone G falls within the maritime boundaries declared by the State of Palestine in 2019, in accordance with provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), of which Palestine is a signatory.

In addition to the licenses already awarded in Zone G, Israel has also issued tenders for Zones H and E (as depicted in pink on Map 2); 73 percent of Zone H falls within Palestine’s declared maritime boundaries, along with five percent of Zone E., see Adalah.

For additional information, please view the Ministry’s press release.

Gaza: “A U.S. Territory”? Is Trump “Attempting” to Bypass the Israeli Government?

Visibly, the illegal ownership of Gaza’s maritime gas reserves by the State of Israel (as mentioned above) is in blatant contradiction to Donald Trump’s recently announced plan to transform Gaza into a “U.S. territory.”

If Trump’s project of a “U.S. territory” were to be carried out, Gaza’s maritime offshore gas reserves worth billions of dollars WOULD NOT BE MANAGED BY ISRAEL. They would be brought under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Government with a status similar to America’s 14 territories including Guam, America’s Samoa, the US Virgin Islands.

What is at stake is colonial-style theft in derogation of international law. Negotiations with oil and gas companies would be under the jurisdiction of the “US Territory”, in liaison with Washington.

“Territories are areas that belong to and are governed by the “parent” country” [U.S.] “Territories of the United States are sub-national administrative divisions and dependent territories overseen by the federal government of the United States.

What should also be understood is that the Gaza maritime gas reserves are part of broader coastal maritime area of natural gas extending from the Egyptian border to Northern Syria. (See map below)

Goodbye to “Greater Israel”?

Under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Government, the Gaza “U.S. Territory’s” maritime gas reserves would be under the mandate of the U.S. Department of Energy which is now in the hands of Trump’s appointee Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

While the U.S. and Israel are collaborating in the field of energy, Washington and the U.S. Energy Department would be calling the shots, if and when the U.S. Territory is established.

According to the Asian Times:

“Three months before the October 7, 2023 attacks, Hamas made a US-brokered deal [?? yet to be confirmed] to allow development of a potentially significant gas field off the coast of Gaza”. While the war in Gaza has been raging major energy developments in the region have been progressing rapidly”

At a Press Conference in Washington, Trump suggested that:

“displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory and proposed the U.S. take “ownership” in redeveloping the area into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

President Trump confirmed that the U.S. annexation of Gaza would be in the form of a “long-term ownership position.” Meanwhile, Trump has been calling for the exodus of the entire population of the people of Palestine from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Ironically, the protest movement against Netanyahu has shifted. Both Netanyahu and Trump are accused of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

It is now abundantly clear that the U.S. was involved in the planning of the genocide.

“The long-term ownership” position is tantamount to an act of colonization against the People of Palestine. It suggests the creation of a U.S. Territory, which would enable the US government to acquire ownership of Gaza’s maritime natural gas reserves, as well as establish a military base in Gaza. (See below)

Trump Is Leading the Genocide

Let us be under no illusions. It was carefully a planned “False Flag” Intelligence Op. The evidence is overwhelming. Western governments as well as the ICJ and ICC have casually identified Israel as the victim of a Palestinian-led war resulting in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths of women and children and the destruction of an entire country.

The False Flag is casually disregarded. The word “Genocide” is not mentioned by the International Criminal Court. The Law of Armed Conflict is not addressed. Killing civilians is a crime against humanity.

The Genocide was carefully planned. The US is not only the driving force behind a military-intelligence operation (US-Israel-NATO), Washington has also provided sophisticated weaponry to kill and destroy, transforming Gaza into a pile of rubble.

Trump is leading the genocide and the exodus of Palestinians from their homeland.

It’s categorized as a criminal undertaking under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. See below.

The end game is the appropriation of Palestine’s maritime natural gas and the transformation of Gaza into a U.S. territory.

In solidarity with the People of Palestine. For Truth in Media.

It’s the “Criminalization of Politics”

“Persons committing genocide or any of the other acts enumerated in article III shall be punished [article III e], whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals”.

Western Politicians would be categorized under Article III(e) as Complicit in genocide

Article III

The following acts shall be punishable:

(a) Genocide;

(b) Conspiracy to commit genocide;

(c) Direct and public incitement to commit genocide;

(d) Attempt to commit genocide;

(e) Complicity in genocide.

THEY ARE CRIMINALS UNDER INTERNATIONAL LAW