Ireland: The Great Hunger of the 1840s

A St. Patrick’s Day Message for President Joe Biden

During the Great Hunger of the 1840s, our British occupiers aligned one million Irish people to die of starvation and disease.

One million were forced to immigrate like your great great grandparents, Owen and Jean Finnegan.

On St. Patrick’s Day when millions of Americans celebrate their Irish origins, we want you to hear this message from Ireland:

We grew up with the terrible legacy of our ancestors, forced from their homes, dying of hunger on the road.

Because of our history, the Irish people will never forgive those who enable the oppression, ethnic cleansing and genocide of another people… as you have done in Gaza.”